Graycliff Exploration Identifies Visible Gold in Drill Core from the Phase Two Program at the Shakespeare Gold Project

Figure One: Dixie Gold Inc. – Red Lake Project Map. During 2020, and despite restrictions related to COVID-19, Dixie Gold performed significant exploration work at its Red Lake Project and successfully executed multiple exploration programs totaling approximately $400,000 of expenditures, all of which was successfully completed without incurring shareholder dilution. Highlights included one of the largest airborne surveys ever performed in the Red Lake gold camp (see news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Commences One of the Largest Airborne Geophysical Surveys in History of Red Lake, dated October 1, 2020) and a large-scale multi-thousand SGH soil sample program (see news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Announces the Discovery of Multiple Gold-in-Soil Anomalies at Red Lake Project, dated December 24, 2020). The steady and paced progression of its exploration approach has enabled Dixie Gold to methodically advance what it views as a significant gold exploration opportunity at its Red Lake Project while remaining attentive to its exceptional capital structure (as at this news release, 25,737,188 shares issued and 26,993,438 shares on a fully diluted basis).