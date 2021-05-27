Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Graycliff Exploration Identifies Visible Gold in Drill Core from the Phase Two Program at the Shakespeare Gold Project

hawaiitelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the 'Company' or 'Graycliff') (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that visible gold ('VG') has been identified in multiple holes from its recently completed 2,000 metre ('m') phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The initial results of 67 g/t over 3.0 metres released last week from Hole #8 (see Press Release dated May 19, 2021) was the first hole where VG was identified.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Mineral Exploration#Company#Shakespeare Gold Project#Hole 8#Vg#Core Shack#Miller#Shakespeare Project#Baldwin Project#Shakespeare Gold Mine#Visible Gold#Otcqb#Samples#Cse#P Geo#Multiple Holes#Intervals#Ontario#Prospective Ground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyaustinnews.net

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Exploration Program at the GK Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce its 2021 exploration plans for the Company's wholly owned GK property, a copper-gold project located in the Golden Triangle mining district of northwestern British Columbia (Figure 1). The GK property is surrounded by several important copper and/or gold deposits, including Golden Bear, Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Spectrum-GJ, GT-Tatogga and Galore Creek. The property is situated 15 km from the town of Telegraph Creek and covers an area of approximately 274.5 km2. The southeastern-most portion of the property is accessible by road.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wedgemount Announces Closing of Strategic "Red" Copper Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the Red Copper property located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia (the 'Red Property'). Under the terms of the Agreement, Wedgemount can acquire a 100% interest in the Red Property subject to a 2% net smelter return ('NSR').
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nerds On Site Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant To Management

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("NERD" or the "Company"), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 4,000,000 options to management, pursuant to its incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.15 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Ximen Mining Engages Both Masse Environmental and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants for Hydrology at Kenville Gold Mine Nelson BC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that Nelson-based Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd. and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd. of Kelowna, B.C. have been engaged for technical services related to the Kenville Gold Mine.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Trillium Gold Mines Initiates Phase 1 exploration program on its Confederation Belt properties, east of Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") announces that field work has commenced on its Confederation greenstone belt properties. These properties all lie within the Confederation greenstone belt and span approximately 65 kilometres of gold and base-metal prospective ground. They include the Confederation Belt, Copperlode West, Karas Lake and Moose Creek, and the Caribou Creek properties (Fig. 1). The majority of the Confederation greenstone belt properties are accessible by vehicle or boat and lie adjacent to a hydro line that parallels the Wenasaga Road, between Ear Falls and Pickle Lake, Ontario.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Desert Gold: New, Strong, Gold-in-Auger and Gold-in-Soil Anomalies Indicate Potential for Expansion of Gourbassi West Gold Deposit and New Discovery; Follow Up Drilling Planned in June.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: DAU, FSE: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) is pleased to present new gold-in-auger and gold-in-soil exploration targets on its SMSZ Project. The untested auger anomalies lie both under shallow laterite cover proximal to the projected location of the regional scale Main Transcurrent Shear Zone, along the western portion of the property package.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces Commencement of Drilling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - US Copper Corp(TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its previously announced 7,000 - 10,000 foot core drilling program has recently begun at its Superior deposit, one of 3 deposits at the 100% owned Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California.
Metal Miningcanadianminingjournal.com

Thesis, First Nations sign exploration deal for Ranch gold project

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) has signed an early stage exploration agreement with the Kwadacha, Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations. It covers the company’s 100%-owned Ranch gold project 300 km north of Smithers, in the Toodoggone region of B.C. The agreement provides a framework to create a collaborative working...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Metals Creeks informed by Manning Ventures of High-Grade Gold Results from Flint Lake Sampling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" orMetals Creek)is pleased to announce that the company has been informed by Manning Ventures Inc. ("Manning" or CSE: MANN) of the results from a recent ground exploration program at the Flint Lake gold project, located in Ontario, Canada. The Flint Lake property is subject to an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources whereby Manning has the right to earn a 100% interest of Metals Creeks 81.3 % interest in the Flint Lake project. The other 18.7% is owned by Endurance Gold Corp.
Economythenewswire.com

Dixie Gold Inc. Commences 2021 Field Exploration at Red Lake Project; Retains Brian Atkinson, P.Geo. and Ike Osman, P.Geo.

Figure One: Dixie Gold Inc. – Red Lake Project Map. During 2020, and despite restrictions related to COVID-19, Dixie Gold performed significant exploration work at its Red Lake Project and successfully executed multiple exploration programs totaling approximately $400,000 of expenditures, all of which was successfully completed without incurring shareholder dilution. Highlights included one of the largest airborne surveys ever performed in the Red Lake gold camp (see news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Commences One of the Largest Airborne Geophysical Surveys in History of Red Lake, dated October 1, 2020) and a large-scale multi-thousand SGH soil sample program (see news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Announces the Discovery of Multiple Gold-in-Soil Anomalies at Red Lake Project, dated December 24, 2020). The steady and paced progression of its exploration approach has enabled Dixie Gold to methodically advance what it views as a significant gold exploration opportunity at its Red Lake Project while remaining attentive to its exceptional capital structure (as at this news release, 25,737,188 shares issued and 26,993,438 shares on a fully diluted basis).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BeMetals Commences 2021 Exploration Program at the Pangeni Copper Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB: BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce commencement of its 2021 exploration program at the Pangeni Copper Project (Pangeni" or the "Project" or the "Property"), located on the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia (the "Zambian Copperbelt"). This year's primary objective is to expand and vector into higher-grade areas of the two priority copper prospects discovered during the 2019 and 2020 exploration programs, and to test other priority targets on the Property.
Metal Miningstreetwisereports.com

Kenorland Minerals Drilling Returns World-Class Gold Values at Quebec Project

It took some time, but it all seems to come together rather nicely now for hybrid prospect generator Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (KLD:TSX.V) and its young prodigy CEO, Zach Flood. A few days ago the gold price broke through the important barrier of US$1900/oz again, lots of metals are witnessing positive sentiment on the back of a recovering world economy as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out worldwide, so despite a recent crypto crash the mining industry is enjoying a bull market again after 2016-2017.
Industrythenewswire.com

Otso Gold Drilling Program Exceeds Expectations

Further to the announcement on May 17 ,2021, the drilling campaign continues to deliver exciting results, exceeding the Company’s expectations, including:. 1.LV21027 5.45 m @ 7.17 g/t Au starting at 37.85 m. 2.LV21027 3.68 m @ 2.32 g/t Au starting at 50.65 m. 3.LV21001 18.47 m @ 1.69 g/t Au...
Economythenewswire.com

Supernova Acquires Three Properties on the Gander Gold Belt

Sean McGrath, CEO of Supernova, commented: "There is a much better understanding of the mineral potential of the Gander Gold Belt since the prolific gold discovery made by New Found Gold (NFG.V) at its Queensway project. All of the properties are located on trend with the Queensway discovery and are surrounded by several active explorers including Crest Resources Inc. (CRES.C), Sassy Resources Corporation (SASY.C) and TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V). These new previously unexplored properties present Supernova with an excellent opportunity to participate in this exciting mining district.”
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Indigo Exploration Makes Option Payment on Djimbala Gold Project in Mali

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company")reports that pursuant to the its option agreement with Desert Gold Ventures Inc. ("Desert Gold") on the Djimbala Gold Project in Mali, it has issued 890,802 common shares to Desert Gold, equivalent to $75,000 at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average share price ("VWAP") for the 10-day trading period prior to May 28, 2021. The securities are subject to a four month hold until September 29, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Advance United (formerly Talisker Gold Corp.) Announces its Public Listing on the CSE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (the "Company" or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce the successful listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective May 28, 2021 under the symbol "AUHI". Listing and disclosure documents are available under the Company's profiles on the CSE at www.thecse.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
WorldStreetInsider.com

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Commences Drilling on the Bleka Gold Project in Norway

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway is now underway. A total of approximately 1,500 metres will be drilled on this phase of drilling. The Bleka vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940. The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi (copper-bismuth) and tourmaline. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of underexplored vein swarms on the Bleka property that will be tested on this drill program. Drilling is expected to take between 2-4 weeks to complete.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Pasofino Gold Provides Further Results for the Dugbe F Infill Drilling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Pasofino Gold Limited ((TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07)"Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a further 18 holes drilled at the Dugbe F deposit. The drill results continue to prove the consistency of the grade throughout the deposit. Dugbe F is one of two deposits on the Dugbe Gold Project, in which the Company has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest).