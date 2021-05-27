Cancel
Australia

Australia being always on its terms "trouble": commentator

hawaiitelegraph.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The trouble with being "friends" with Australia is that it is always on their terms, a commentator said on New Zealand's news media website Stuff earlier this year. Compromise, co-operation, and concord are "not words in the dictionary of any Australian politician," John Bishop said...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

Cultural Attractions of Australia on show for ATE delegates

As a lead-in to Australian Tourism Exchange events taking place in the week ahead of the 2021 ATE Live (6-9 June) and ATE Online (10-17 June), this week Tourism Australia and its Signature Experiences of Australia are providing the opportunity for some of this country’s top travel professionals to discover, enjoy and learn more about some of the most exciting experiences Australia has to offer.
Chinajohnmenadue.com

Australian Media in the Asian Century: Bogans in a Monaro alarm business

You would not know it from the coverage of Scott Morrison’s foray to meet Jacinda Ardern in Queenstown last weekend – which was all about Anzac “family” trumping trade interests on China etc – but the government is in a sullen defensive on its handling of China relations. Morrison is...
Economymaritime-executive.com

Australia Issues its Longest Ship Ban Ever for "Systemic" Violations

After one of the longest detentions of a foreign ship in Australian waters, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) issued a 36-month ban from Australia for the Panama-flagged bulk carrier, Maryam due to what it called the “unprecedented” circumstances of the situation. It is the longest ban ever issued by AMSA, twice the length of a ban placed on the other vessel owned by the same Qatari company, reflecting the serious deficiencies relating to vessel maintenance and working and living conditions for seafarers.
Japanthehighlandsun.com

Post-Brexit Australian trade deal to be signed ‘in weeks’

Ministers believe that they are on track to sign within weeks the first fully-fledged, post-Brexit trade deal with Australia that will mean tariffs between the two countries being slashed. Under the deal being finalised, the UK will agree to a zero-tariff, zero-quota access for Australian agricultural exports. In return Australia...
Chinalowyinstitute.org

Troubled waters? Australia-Indonesia maritime boundary in the news

Recent media reports suggest that different perspectives on maritime boundaries are creating tensions between Australia and Indonesia. An Indonesian border negotiator told The Australian Financial Review last month that talks between Australia and Indonesia on maritime boundaries had restarted in December 2019 but stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade insists the discussions amount to “technical amendments” and that maritime boundaries are not on the negotiating table. The issue has featured in the news off and on in recent years.
Industrythewestsidegazette.com

Australia’s Troubled Northern Territory Mine Compliant: Watchdog

DARWIN, Australia — A massive Northern Territory lead and zinc mine that’s been dogged by environmental incidents and alleged damage to Indigenous cultural sites have lifted its game, an independent monitor says. Glencore’s McArthur River Mine — about 750km (466 miles) southeast of Darwin — has been under fire for...
Australiaglobalvoices.org

How long can Australia protect its diverse rainforests and unique wildlife?

Despite numerous public campaigns and government programs, native forests in Australia, from the hot far north tropics to the cooler temperate south, face a variety of threats. Australians are responding through online petitions, donations to buy back land and direct action. In Tasmania, protests are planned for World Environment Day...
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

American expat shares why KFC and McDonald's is ALWAYS better in Australia - as she takes a stab at her home country for their portion sizes

An American expat has revealed why she's convinced KFC and McDonald's in Australia 'tastes better' than the fast food chains in her home country. Sophia, who moved from California, Los Angeles to Sydney in February 2020, said she preferred KFC and McDonald's in Australia because the quality of the food is fresher than the American version.
AustraliaThe Guardian

Defence spends $37m on private helicopter hire after troubles with its own $15bn chopper program

Australia’s defence department has revealed it is spending $37m to hire private helicopters as it grapples with low availability of the trouble-plagued Taipan choppers. The move comes as defence officials concede a fault found in one of the helicopters in 2019 – when it was on its way to pick up the Australian defence force chief, Angus Campbell – could have led to “catastrophic consequences” if left unfixed.
WorldTimes Daily

Australia closes its embassy in Kabul, others scale back

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Australia is shutting its embassy in the Afghan capital later this week, citing security concerns ahead of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops in what U.S. President Joe Biden has called the end of America's “forever war.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Coalition should target younger, higher-skilled migrants who bring long-term benefits to Australia, thinktank says

The Morrison government is moving in the wrong direction with the skilled migration program, an influential policy thinktank says. The Grattan Institute is urging the Coalition to dump some of its current initiatives and instead target the permanent intake of “younger, higher-skilled migrants who are best placed to benefit the Australian community in the long term”.
Retailsmarteranalyst.com

Shopify Takes Its POS System to Australia after Seeing Study Results

Shopify (SHOP) has introduced its Point-of-Sale (POS) system in Australia in what marks its first major push in the country’s physical retail space. Canada-based Shopify operates a platform where businesses come to set up digital storefronts to connect with online shoppers. In Australia, a Shopify survey found that while consumers...
Economyairlinegeeks.com

Virgin Australia Expands Its Workforce Again

Virgin Australia has revealed its expansion scheme by hiring new employees and enhancing its domestic services in July. The airline says it will create 250 new jobs over the coming months, which will include pilots, baggage handlers and specialist IT and technical services staff. “Growing confidence in the community, thanks...
HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

It’s time for Australia to drop its phased approach to the vaccine rollout

Australia’s vaccine rollout has attracted significant criticism for its slow pace. Around 13% of Australians have now received at least one vaccine dose, compared to, for example, 56% in the United Kingdom. We’ve heard reports of mass vaccine hubs in Melbourne sitting largely empty — though the current COVID outbreak has brought Victorians through the doors in record numbers.
Australiatrip101.com

10 Best Markets In And Near Sydney, Australia - Updated 2021

A popular tourist destination and one of Australia’s largest cities, Sydney needs no introduction. Sydney’s most well-known landmark, the Sydney Opera House is situated right along the harbour front, as is the Harbour Bridge, which is another iconic location in Sydney. This eclectic city has so much to offer – from wildlife spotting in the national parks to surfing along the sun-soaked beaches to dining at award-winning restaurants to catching a show at the world-famous Sydney Opera House. And if shopping is on your mind, Sydney has plenty of vibrant markets that stock a variety of goods. Arts, crafts, souvenirs, local produce, fresh seafood, vintage creations, antiques, and so much more is on offer at markets in neighborhoods throughout Sydney. For top local products, deals and bargains, do check out our list of the best markets in and near Sydney, Australia.
WeatherPosted by
TheConversationAU

If you're planning to hike this winter, invest in the right gear. Being unprepared for Australia’s harsh terrain can be deadly

Two years ago, emergency workers rescued a hiker in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park. He had spent nine days in his tent in freezing weather with dangerous blizzards, trying to keep dry from infiltrating snow and rain. Because he was an experienced and prepared hiker, he had the skills and gear needed to keep himself safe and relatively warm until rescuers could find him. His preparedness ultimately led to his survival. Such experiences, however, don’t always have happy endings. Of the hikers, trekkers and bushwalkers who need rescuing from Australia’s harsh wilderness each year, a small proportion never make it...