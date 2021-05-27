Australia being always on its terms "trouble": commentator

A popular tourist destination and one of Australia’s largest cities, Sydney needs no introduction. Sydney’s most well-known landmark, the Sydney Opera House is situated right along the harbour front, as is the Harbour Bridge, which is another iconic location in Sydney. This eclectic city has so much to offer – from wildlife spotting in the national parks to surfing along the sun-soaked beaches to dining at award-winning restaurants to catching a show at the world-famous Sydney Opera House. And if shopping is on your mind, Sydney has plenty of vibrant markets that stock a variety of goods. Arts, crafts, souvenirs, local produce, fresh seafood, vintage creations, antiques, and so much more is on offer at markets in neighborhoods throughout Sydney. For top local products, deals and bargains, do check out our list of the best markets in and near Sydney, Australia.