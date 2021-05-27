Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite Are Now Official

By Rajesh Pandey
makeuseof.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has announced two new tablets in its Galaxy Tab lineup: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. While the Galaxy Tab S7 FE aims to offer a massive 12.4-inch display without burning a hole in your pocket, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget tablet aimed at the masses.

www.makeuseof.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Dex#Samsung Galaxy Tab#Samsung Galaxy S7#Snapdragon#Apps#Video Mode#Wqxga#Mystic Black#Akg#Gps#Super Fast#Multi Active Window#App Pair#Book Cover#Clip Studio Paint#Noteshelf#Samsung Tv Plus#Mediatek#Wi Fi 5#Ai N T Broke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
Related
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G gets a quiet launch in Germany: Snapdragon 750G, LCD , and 5G for €649

After weeks of waiting and multiple name changes, the device known as the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite has now been quietly unveiled in Germany as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Yes, Samsung is adopting the FE name for devices other than smartphones. The new tablet cuts some corners when compared to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 but ends up being pricier than the vanilla Tab S7.
Electronicswcregisteronline.com

Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE With Snapdragon 750G, 10,000mAh Battery

Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE With Snapdragon 750G, 10,000mAh Battery. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ as a luxury tablet competitor to Apple’s iPad Pro. The Galaxy Tab S7 series includes high-refresh-rate displays, flagship-grade processors, and a slew of other specialised features. Following earlier reports, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which adds to the Tab S7 lineup.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Renders Of The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Get Leaked

Samsung seems to be the only Android manufacturer that takes the tablet market seriously. We just got word that the company is going to be releasing the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. This news comes from the Samsung support page. The tablet is called the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G,...
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: Is it a flagship tablet killer?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a lot to prove, given that it’s Samsung’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. But the fact that it was inspired by the 2020 Galaxy Tab S7 series seems to have worked in its favor. These tablets have more things in common than some might expect, but it’s also fair to say that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is missing a few premium features. After all, it wouldn’t have been an FE-branded device if this weren’t the case, though the differences here are a little more stark than they were between the flagship Galaxy S20 models and the Galaxy S20 FE.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Tab S6: Can old hardware keep up with new software?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is finally official, and it’s marking the launch of the company’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. Is it a flagship tablet killer? Maybe not in the literal sense. By design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn’t powerful enough to replace the Galaxy Tab S7 or the Galaxy Tab S7+, but comparing it with the Galaxy Tab S6 has yielded some unexpected results.
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

Samsung is preparing a flagship series of tablets Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung is releasing three flagship smartphones of the same series per year and it looks like it will stick to this strategy with regard to tablets as well. The network has information about the new family of Galaxy Tab S8, which will also include three tablets codenamed Basquait. According to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE benchmark reveals Snapdragon 888

The last thing we heard about the new Galaxy S21 FE was that the handset would launch some time in August and now we have some more details about the device. A recent benchmark of the handset has revealed that the device will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor. The handset is listed on the benchmarks with the model number SM-G990B.
Technologygoodereader.com

Samsung slated to launch new premium Galaxy Tab S8 range soon

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the more affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite though those might just be the tip of the iceberg. For there are more surprises awaiting us in what is going to be the genuine successors to its hugely popular Galaxy Tab S7 range. However, it seems there are three new flagship tablets coming our way this time – the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Recipesfood24.com

Partner content: Feel like a pro in the kitchen with byte-sized technology from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Now that many of us are working remotely, it’s not unusual to see a laptop on a kitchen counter. As we try to balance work and home, technology becomes the bridge to keep up with deadlines and dinnertimes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ were designed to make this connection a lot more satisfying. After all, if you’re going to have a screen in your kitchen, why not use Samsung’s largest Super AMOLED display to search recipes online, watch videos of new techniques and share your tasty results on social media – all from a crystal clear screen? The Galaxy Tab S7 was designed to bring productivity and connectivity together to make light work – of work. The time it saves, however, could be used to great effect in the kitchen. You can set it on a stand well away from water and flame while being able to see and watch everything you need. While you’re pondering the ways it can become your best sous chef, here are other great reasons you’ll want the Galaxy Tab S7 in your home.
TechnologySamMobile

Keep up with Galaxy Tab S7 FE specs via this colorful infographic

Samsung launched two new mid-range tablets yesterday, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE aims to bring most of the popular features from the Galaxy Tab S7+ at an affordable price, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite aims to be the default tablet for streaming videos.
NFLLiliputing

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4 inch Android tablet with a Snapdragon 750G chip

Samsung is expanding its tablet lineup with a new member of the Galaxy Tab S7 series that’s… a little baffling, honestly. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4 inch Android tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and support for accessories including a Samsung S-Pen and a detachable keyboard.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Samsung may have accidentally outed the Tab S7 FE

It seems that the upcoming “value” model tablet from Samsung has settled on a name, The Tab S7 FE. That is at least, if you take the appearance then subsequent disappearance from the German Samsung site into consideration. We’ve already seen multiple iterations of the device and potential names through...
TechnologyDigital Trends

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet has a low price, but at the expense of the screen

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet, a new version of the existing Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet released in August 2020. It’s the latest entry in Samsung’s growing range of “FE” devices, which includes the Galaxy S20 FE and started out with the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition. FE, as is now clear, stands for Fan Edition, and indicates Samsung has made some changes to the original non-FE model.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Microsoft is a pretty unpredictable company, oftentimes taking risks that Apple or Samsung would never even consider, but if there's something you can be certain of, it's that the Redmond-based tech giant likes to sell Galaxy devices at unrivaled prices through its official eBay Outlet Store. Well, that and the company is unlikely to try to challenge Android and iOS again anytime soon.
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release date, price & specs rumours

When will the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra launch?. Using previous members of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S line as a guide is a tricky tightrope to walk, partly as a result of the more recent return to a multi-device strategy and partly because of how Samsung has viewed the Galaxy Tab S line and its purpose over the years.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S6 at Sprint is now joining the Android 11 / One UI 3.1 club

Another US carrier is pushing the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 firmware update to the Galaxy Tab S6. The tablet first got the update in March, and Verizon began distributing it earlier in May. Now, the Galaxy Tab S6 at Sprint is receiving a similar treatment as the carrier is rolling out the Android 11 firmware update for the 2019 flagship tablet model.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, other variants’ specs leaked

Now that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been introduced, it’s time to focus our attention to the next-gen Galaxy Tab. It will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and we believe there will be a few variants just like last year. We can look forward to a Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, and maybe this Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The latter could be the “ultimate” model among the lineup with the most premium specs and features.