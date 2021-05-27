Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Bring Change to Mind: Digital Life and Mental Health

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEOPLE partners with Glenn Close and her non-profit organization, Bring Change to Mind, in an effort to destigmatize mental illness. Janine Rubenstein moderates this panel, which includes Bethany Mota (founder, Atom&Matter, author/content creator), Jordin Sparks (multiplatinum recording artist/actress), Alyson Stoner (actress/activist/entrepreneur) and TikTok stars Ian Paget/Chris Olsen (synonymous with the platform and recently nominated for the first-ever TikTok x GLAAD Queer Advocate of the Year).

www.westernmassnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Alyson Stoner
Person
Bethany Mota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Atom Matter#Tiktok X Glaad#Bring Change#Mind#People Partners#Creator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthyr.media

Taraji P. Henson Brings Mental Health Awareness to Students

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson is on a mission to combat mental distress in the classroom with her new program that promotes mental health awareness and racial equality. The new initiative, “The Unspoken Curriculum,” is a six-week program that helps Black students learn and identify racial bias while speaking openly...
Mental HealthGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

New approach to mental health treatment earns Mind Springs national award

There’s been a local, state and national outcry for a better treatment for mental health. And, in the eyes of Michelle Hoy, executive vice president of Mind Springs Health, service providers weren’t meeting that demand enough. So Hoy and Dr. Jules Rosen, former chief medical officer of Mind Springs, 515...
Mental HealthPosted by
People

Jordin Sparks, Alyson Stoner and Others Talk Mental Health in the Digital World: 'Keep Evolving'

Jordin Sparks and Alyson Stoner were among the stars who came together on Thursday to discuss social media and its impact on their mental health. This week, PEOPLE and the non-profit organization Bring Change to Mind, which was started by actress Glenn Close, is hosting a four-part virtual panel series on mental health and young people, called Conversations with Bring Change to Mind in Partnership with PEOPLE.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Emergence Health Network brings mental health awareness to El Paso ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Emergence Health Network is working with the El Paso Independence School District along with staff and students at El Paso High School to bring awareness to the importance of seeking help for behavioral health issues. “We were approached...
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Mind changing stress reducers

Sturgeon Bay Psychologist Dr. Dennis White says stress management can be controlled by challenging your thinking. He says that we are consistently talking to ourselves in our heads. Our thoughts can be a mixture of rational and irrational ones. Dr. White recommends challenging your thoughts when they may not be...
Mental Healthbaptisthealth.net

‘The Fourth Trimester’: Minding Your Mental Health as a New Mom

Welcoming a baby into the world is one of life’s most magical experiences. But for new moms struggling with the physical and emotional changes that follow childbirth, the “fourth trimester” can be a period of major adjustment. Experts say that during these first few months, a new mom needs to tend not just to her newborn but also to her own body and her emotions.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Crane River, other groups partner to bring witty ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ for mental health

KEARNEY — McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation seeks to break down the stigma of mental health. “Anytime we can do an event where the public is involved, we can share our message and that inherently breaks down the stigma,” said Todd Schirmer, executive director of the foundation. “Normalizing the conversation makes it not a clinical thing that we need to talk about, but makes it something that most people deal with on a regular basis.”
Mental Healththedailyinsurancenews.com

Applying for Mental Health Therapy with Life Insurance Cover

There are many different online therapy options out there nowadays and most of the insurers we deal with will have no issue assigning cover for online therapy versus traditional therapy, so long as the provider is on their approved list of therapy platforms. In reality, the steps towards getting online...
Mental Healthleftlion.co.uk

A Nottingham Mindfulness Teacher Talks About Her Mental Health Journey

I grew up in Bleasby in Nottinghamshire, in a wooden house in the middle of nowhere, sandwiched between the River Trent and a beautiful lake. We had our own place to swim wild and a little wooden rowing boat, fields to roam and plenty of fresh air to breathe. It’s fair to say it was a pretty idyllic upbringing, but that didn’t stop me coming down with depression. For me, the biggest misconception about depression is that you have to have something to be depressed about. Whilst major life events can of course cause a person to become clinically depressed, for many there is no significant trigger.
Mental HealthKIMT

MDH to launch three-digit phone line for mental health emergencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is launching a new three-digit phone number to help anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. Starting July 2022, Minnesotans will be able to reach a trained crisis counselor at any time by dialing 988. Calls will be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which offers free and confidential support to anyone in distress.
Mental Healththelancet.com

A lost generation? COVID-19 and adolescent mental health

Media headings about the mental health of the adolescent population during the COVID-19 pandemic have projected serious short-term and longer-term consequences of the pandemic and the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus. Headlines suggesting that there is a so-called lost generation of youth, deprived of central developmental opportunities due to the pandemic, have reached a wide audience. It is thus timely to ask: is the current generation of adolescents really lost?
Mental HealthThrive Global

Scrutinizing the effects of digital technology on mental health

Technological advancement has taken the world by storm, where everything is just a click away. Digitization has slowly entered our lives and became a central part of it. We cannot imagine a single day without these digital tools. These digital tools are often backed by strong IT Support. It helps the users to file their grievances and queries while using these digital tools. Since every coin has two sides using these digital tools has got some negative as well as some positive effects.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Alexi Pappas Is Out to Change How Mental Health Is Seen In Sports

Take one look at Alexi Pappas' resume, and you'll ask yourself "what can't she do?" You might know the Greek American runner from her performance in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games when she set a national record for Greece in the 10,000-meter race. But, as if her athletic triumphs weren't impressive enough, the 31-year-old is also an accomplished writer and actress. In 2016, Pappas co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the feature film Tracktown. She later went on to co-create and star in the movie Olympic Dreams, which premiered at SXSW in 2019, alongside Nick Kroll. In January 2021, she released her debut memoir, Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, and Other Big Ideas, with a foreword by comedian Maya Rudolph.