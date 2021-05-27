Protect Your Business From These Dangerous Data Breach Trends
2020 was an unprecedented year in many ways, and data breaches were no exception. According to fraud detection vendor SpyCloud’s 2021 Annual Credential Exposure Report, there were 33% more breach sources in 2020 compared to 2019. Of those breaches, there were at least 1,486,416,779 stolen credentials in 2020 alone. Here’s a look at the top data breach trends of 2020, how risky password behavior compounded their impact and how businesses can protect critical data in an increasingly risky environment.blog.lastpass.com