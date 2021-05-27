Duchess Kate’s Casual Fashion Tour of Scotland
Cathy Cambridge is having her busiest week in well over a year as she and her prince tour Scotland, begging the country not to break up with them. She’s kept her royal drag on the extremely relatable side of things (which is smart), but in the last 24 hours, she went through a minor explosion of looks. When the Duchess changes her outfit this many times in one day, you can tell you’re looking at one seriously coordinated public tour.tomandlorenzo.com