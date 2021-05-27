How TikTok Became a Safe Space During Lockdown For Destigmatizing Mental Health

"I know this is going to sound silly, but you should look on TikTok." This is a direct quote from my mother, who might not know about dance challenges nor what cheugy is, but when I was feeling tired of my go-to lemon chicken recipe, she directed me to TikTok, proving that there is something for literally everyone on the app. Over the past year, the video format social media app swooped in and took over when everyone needed it most — the knight in shining armor of the pandemic, if you will. The dances. The candy pranks. The puppy videos. The silver lining of the global pandemic and the mental health crisis that followed.