Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors Ultimate Announced, Releases on September 7th

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the leaked listings promised, Sega has revealed Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 platformer. It will be releasing on September 7th for $40. Pre-orders are currently live with the added bonus of a key-chain for Baby Sonic (from the recent live-action film). Check out the trailer below.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Xbox One#Exclusive Releases#Ps4#Interstellar#Nintendo Ds#Digital Deluxe Edition#Sonic Movie Boost#Baby Sonic#Epic Games Store#Sonic Colors Ultimate#Xbox Series X S#Exclusive Music#Exclusive Player Icons#Trailer#Unique Power Ups#Pre Orders#Stages#Listings#Numerous Planets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Music
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Comicsnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Origins announced

SEGA has announced Sonic Origins, a new compilation of classic titles. It will launch in 2022. Sonic Origins will feature Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sonic Origins is set for release on the “latest platforms.”
Video GamesSonic Retro

“Sonic Central” Announces A Slew Of Sonic

Hey, guess what? There’s Sonic news. It’s no secret that people have been waiting to hear what’s next for Sonic the Hedgehog. We’ve had rumors, we’ve had wild speculation, but now we have something to actually talk about! As advertised, “Sonic Central” went live earlier today. Running for twelve minutes, the team over at Sega HQ were able to cram in all sorts of Sonic goodness, including some game announcements. So let’s just dive right in!
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

SEGA Appear To Confirm Open-World Sonic Leak As 'Colors' Remaster Announced

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.
Video GamesDestructoid

Sonic Colors is making a triumphant return on modern systems

It's Sonic stream day, and does it feel like E3 is here already? Because it's kind of here. In what might be the biggest news of the week, Sega has announced that Sonic Colors is getting a remaster. Described as "better than ever," the re-release is called "Sonic Colors Ultimate," and will arrive on September 7.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe includes the Ultimate Cosmetic Pack (Customize Sonic and stand out with exclusive gold and silver gloves and shoes, an electric boost and aura from the hit Sonic movie and exclusive Sonic movie themed player icons), the Ultimate Music Pack (3 exclusive original game remixes to set the pace for you while you put an end to Dr. Eggman), as well as early access and your own exclusive player icons. Pre-Order Now For Bonus Items - - Early Access - Hit the ground running and experience Sonic Colors Ultimate early - Exclusive Player Icons - Stand out from the crowd with your own exclusive player icons.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

RUMOR: Sony A7IV is scheduled to be released around September

The Sony A7IV is not coming any time soon. So far it’s expected to be announced in September. No info on specs yet…. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Teased, Releasing in 2022

Expectations were somewhat high for the recent Sonic Central stream, especially given that it’s celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Wii and DS platformer, was announced but what about the next big Sonic game? A new teaser was revealed and sadly, doesn’t offer much information.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

SEGA reveals Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he is powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities – and with their help, and yours, it is a test he’ll pass with flying Colours! Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay – it is the Ultimate Sonic Colours experience.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Aragami 2 Releases This September

Back in August of last year, perhaps one of the smaller-scale surprises to be unveiled, was the announcement of a sequel to 2016’s Aragami. Developer Lince Works’ inventive, stripped-back interpretation of third-person stealth centered around the manipulation of shadows to sneak one’s way to victory. And while it may have turned out that the game’s initial release window of Early 2021 was sadly missed, in its wake we thankfully have a firmer date on when we can get our hands on the sequel.
Retaileteknix.com

Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ Rumoured for Release in September

It has been rumoured for well over a year now that, sooner or later, Nintendo would announce that their highly successful Switch console would be getting a more powerful revision. Well, if you have been holding out on buying one in anticipation of this, then following a report via Videocardz, fresh inside information is claiming that the Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ (our choice of name, not official) will be set to hit retail shelves by as soon as this September!
Video GamesSiliconera

Colors Live Switch and Its Pen Will Debut in September 2021

The Colors! 3D successor has a release date. Colors Live and its Sonarpen peripheral will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 14, 2021. A bundle will be available in stores. That will cost $49.99 and give people the game and the pressure-sensitive pen. This latest Colors release began life...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Sonic Central debuts Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic 2022 and mobile partnerships

Sega has revealed several new Sonic the Hedgehog games, partnerships and events surrounding the 30th anniversary of the Blue Blur. The biggest of which - unveiled during the Japanese firm's first Sonic Central digital presentation - was Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii exclusive that will arrive on Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 7th, 2021.