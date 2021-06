PICO RIVERA (CNS) - A man was killed in a shooting in Pico Rivera and the suspect was at large this morning. Deputies responded about 9:50 p.m. Thursday to a call of a crash in the 9200 block of Olympic Boulevard, near Citrus Drive. The call was later updated to say that one person in an overturned vehicle had been shot, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.