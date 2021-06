A spell hasn't been cast on the television screen, a popular celebrity chef is making an appearance on "Lucifer" Season 5 part 2 episode 15, "Is This Really How It's Going To End?" Michael Voltaggio was spotted in this episode. According to Winter Is Coming, Voltaggio's character is offered as part of a bribe. With the promise of always having a seat at Voltaggio's new restaurant, Lucifer hopes to convince his sister to sway her vote. While many people would like a coveted table at a Voltaggio restaurant, they might not be willing to sell their soul to the devil himself.