This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Starting later this month, I'll be covering the local tech scene for the Boston Globe. I have greatly enjoyed bringing you the highlights–and lowlights–of the tech world, and being a member of the community that has arisen around Data Sheet. You'll be in good hands with my Fortune colleagues going forward, but first a few 2021 mid-year awards for the most interesting quotations to hit the newsletter so far.