GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.

The Republican offer would increase spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports, according to a one-page summary released by the GOP negotiators. It also would provide for one-time increases in broadband investments, at $65 billion, and $22 billion on rail.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments, and instead want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs.

“It's a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the lead GOP negotiator.

The Republican senators said their offer delivers on “core infrastructure investments” that Biden has focused on as areas of potential bipartisan agreement. But their overall approach, up from an initial $568 billion bid, received a cool response by Democrats and the White House.

With about $250 billion in new spending, the GOP plan falls short of the more ambitious proposal outlined in the president’s American Jobs Plan. In earlier negotiations. Biden reduced his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion.

Biden, in an economic address later Thursday in Cleveland, planned to present “head-on" the choice before Congress and the country, according to a White House official, and will frame the argument as whether Americans want to keep giving breaks to corporations or invest in modernizing infrastructure. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss Biden's remarks before the president's speech and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Investing in infrastructure is a top legislative priority for Biden. Talks are at a crossroads before a Memorial Day deadline to make progress toward a bipartisan deal. The White House is assessing whether the president can strike the contours of an agreement with Republicans or whether he will try to go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made in the coming days.

Core differences remain over the definition of infrastructure: Republicans stick to traditional investments in roads, bridges, ports and water drinking systems, while Biden takes a more expansive view.

Under Biden's initial proposal, there is more than $300 billion for substantial upgrades to public schools, Veterans Administration hospitals and affordable housing, along with $25 billion for new and renovated child care centers.

Biden’s proposal would spend heavily on efforts to confront climate change, with $174 billion to spur the electric vehicle market, in part by developing charging stations, and $50 billion so communities can better deal with floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.

One area of agreement is on boosting broadband, but the sides are apart on details. Republicans raised their initial offer to $65 billion in an earlier exchange; Biden is seeking $100 billion.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said the Republicans' proposal reflects what “what people at home in Wyoming think of is infrastructure, roads with potholes.”

The White House, still expressing public hopes for bipartisanship, welcomed the GOP offer. But it was greeted with some initial coolness inside the West Wing.

Aides have for days signaled that using COVID-19 relief money was a nonstarter, noting that much of that money has been allocated and suggesting that the rest should be held in reserve for future virus-related costs.

There was also skepticism about how the Republicans claimed Biden has signaled agreement to a $1.2 trillion deal in a recent meeting — a claim the White House disputed.

At $928 billion over eight years, the new GOP offer features $257 billion in new money, more than the $225 billion the White House had said was in the initial Republican proposal. But still far less than the White House had hoped.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said there is $700 billion in unspent COVID-19 aid from the American Rescue Plan, which was the administration's $1.9 trillion response to the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.

Toomey said some of that money could fill the gap between the amount of revenue normally collected from transportation taxes and fees, and the new spending the GOP senators are proposing.

But he said the Republican negotiators have made it “very, very clear on every single time we’ve had a discussion is that we’re not raising taxes.”

Congress & Courts

Biden Dismisses GOP Counteroffer on Infrastructure Bill

Efforts to build a bipartisan consensus on an infrastructure bill that could pass the Senate appear to be crumbling faster than America’s roads and bridges. On Friday, President Joe Biden said that a Republican counter-offer to his $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan was not good enough, according to the White House.
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans unveil $928B infrastructure counter-proposal

Senate Republicans unveiled their $928 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday in response to the Biden Administration’s mammoth $1.7 trillion proposal. The GOP’s latest counteroffer — led by by GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Crapo of Idaho and John Barrasso of Wyoming — would provide $506 billion for roads and bridges and other major projects, with $4 billion being allocated toward electric vehicle infrastructure; $98 billion for public transit systems, $46 billion for passenger and freight rail, $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $56 billion for airports, $22 billion for western water storage, $72 billion for water infrastructure, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and 20 billion for infrastructure financing.
Congress & Courts

House Democrats propose $547 billion infrastructure plan

June 4 (UPI) — House Democrats released their version of an infrastructure plan on Friday that calls for spending $547 billion over the next five years. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, submitted a proposal to fix existing roads and bridges and make record investments in passenger rail, public transit and other zero-emission options.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Indy DC Download: Democrats praise Biden budget; Amodei worried about debt; Cortez Masto concerned about tax hike on rural assets

East front U.S. Capitol May 13, 2021. (Humberto Sanchez/The Nevada Independent) President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2020 budget blueprint largely drew praise from Nevada’s congressional Democrats for providing free universal preschool, free community college and funding rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. Nevertheless, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) raised concerns about a...
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina gov ends COVID-19-related state of emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster has ended South Carolina’s ongoing pandemic-related state of emergency. The Republican said during a news conference Monday that the coronavirus situation in the state had improved to the point that it was no longer necessary. [ ALSO READ: SC lawmaker pushes $1M lottery incentive...
The Hill

Biden faces challenge with Democrats on infrastructure package

President Biden faces hurdles toward getting consensus among Democrats on an infrastructure package, regardless of if it's bipartisan legislation or if Democrats pursue legislation on their own. Progressives are getting frustrated with Biden’s ongoing talks with Republicans, and want the White House to start to pursue an infrastructure package that...
The Week

Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's $928B infrastructure counteroffer as not 'serious'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) doesn't think the GOP's $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer is "serious," she told MSNBC on Thursday. "It's not real." Warren criticized the proposal, which comes after President Biden's initial compromise of $1.7 trillion, saying it moves around already-allocated money and sharply cuts Biden's proposed $174 billion for green infrastructure, namely electric vehicles. She also believes the pared-down offer leaves women "behind," in that it excludes money for care-economy measures included in Biden's American Families Plan, Insider notes.
U.S. Politics

Infrastructure Bill Negotiations Are Up Against A Monday Deadline

President Joe Biden continues his futile search for a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure with Republicans, who have no interest in negotiating in good faith with him. Their only interest is to see him fail – with an assist from Judas, er, Sen. Joe Manchin if possible. Last week Biden offered...
FOX26

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
U.S. Politics

2021 Fair Housing: Restoring HUD rules and revenues

The reality for Black America and other people of color is that housing has not significantly changed since the 1968 federal enactment of the Fair Housing Act. Its enactment came seven days after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who had strongly advocated fair and open housing. But...
Traffic

Ready for another week of infrastructure negotiations?

Presented by Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) Editor’s Note: Weekly Transportation is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Transportation policy newsletter, Morning Transportation. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Secures Increased Funding for Metro and other D.C. Victories in Surface Transportation Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, who helped write the House’s surface transportation reauthorization bill, the INVEST in America Act, today highlighted provisions she got included in the bill that are particularly critical for the District of Columbia. The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will mark up the bill on June 9, 2021.
Politics

Walters: Evers' consideration of vetoing budget might not be an empty threat

In June 2019, Tony Evers had been governor for just six months. The Democrat still hoped to work with Republicans who control the Legislature even though they passed lame-duck bills that curbed the authority of him and another incoming Democrat, Attorney General Josh Kaul, before they took office. Then, Evers...
WSOC Charlotte

Official says US seized payment made to pipeline hackers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government has seized millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, a law enforcement official said Monday. FBI and Justice Department officials were...