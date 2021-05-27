Irving City Facilities Reopen June 1

City Manager Jim Proce announced in the May 25 Anna city council meeting that all municipal buildings would reopen to the public on June 1. For over a year now, the city has instituted a series of safety measures to ensure that residents and staff were protected from COVID-19. This meant that some facilities were locked during business hours while others were only accessible on a limited basis Now that vaccination rates have increased and the number of cases has declined, the city is moving to make things as normal as possible.