Irving City Facilities Reopen June 1

Irving, Texas
 14 days ago
Most Irving facilities have resumed regular operations with a few exceptions. Masks are no longer required to use city facilities; however guests should continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding COVID-19.

  • Irving Animal Services will resume full operations and open its doors to regular public access. Patrons will no longer be required to call upon arrival at the facility.
  • The Irving Parks and Recreation Department is experiencing a lifeguard shortage. Despite proactive recruitment efforts, aquatic facilities will open with reduced operation hours due to the limited number of staff.
  • Outdoor inground pools at Lively Park, Lee Park and Senter Park, will not open for the summer season due to COVID-19 budget cuts. For details on aquatics facilities, visit CityofIrving.org/Aquatics.
  • For complete details on reopened Parks and Recreation services and facilities, visit CityofIrving.org/COVID-Parks.
  • Irving Municipal Court will resume limited, in-person court proceedings beginning June 1. Contact the court directly for more information or to request an in-person hearing. Virtual hearing options will continue to be available, and online requests for a pretrial may now be made by visiting CityofIrving.org/330.
ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

