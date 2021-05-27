Irving City Facilities Reopen June 1
Most Irving facilities have resumed regular operations with a few exceptions. Masks are no longer required to use city facilities; however guests should continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding COVID-19.
- Irving Animal Services will resume full operations and open its doors to regular public access. Patrons will no longer be required to call upon arrival at the facility.
- The Irving Parks and Recreation Department is experiencing a lifeguard shortage. Despite proactive recruitment efforts, aquatic facilities will open with reduced operation hours due to the limited number of staff.
- Outdoor inground pools at Lively Park, Lee Park and Senter Park, will not open for the summer season due to COVID-19 budget cuts. For details on aquatics facilities, visit CityofIrving.org/Aquatics.
- For complete details on reopened Parks and Recreation services and facilities, visit CityofIrving.org/COVID-Parks.
- Irving Municipal Court will resume limited, in-person court proceedings beginning June 1. Contact the court directly for more information or to request an in-person hearing. Virtual hearing options will continue to be available, and online requests for a pretrial may now be made by visiting CityofIrving.org/330.