Darien Library Takes A Deeper Dive into Car Ownership and Maintenance
Darien Library is pleased to welcome back Chaya Milchtein of Mechanic Shop Femme for an event that will boost car owners’ confidence in maintaining their vehicles. For some drivers, car maintenance can be a daunting task. Learn how to perform tune-ups, change transmission fluid, clean your car to protect your investment, and more. This virtual event will take place on Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Register on Darien Library’s website at darienlibrary.org/event/4959.news.hamlethub.com