Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene County in southwestern Illinois Northern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1132 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alsey to 6 miles southwest of Carrollton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near White Hall and Roodhouse around 1135 AM CDT. Carrollton around 1140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Greenfield and Palmyra. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH