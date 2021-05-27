Cancel
Ottawa County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1131 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami... Commerce Quapaw... Picher Narcissa... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin

alerts.weather.gov
