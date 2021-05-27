Flood Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

(CNN) — It was a beautiful March afternoon, and as June Tatelman walked her dog in her Boston neighborhood, she was flying high. Tatelman had recently received her second dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, and the end of the pandemic was finally in sight. Maybe soon she could play with her grandchildren and return to her volunteer work helping children in foster care. Maybe in a few months, when her husband turned 75, they could go out to a restaurant to celebrate.