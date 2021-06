In South Korea, a country known for its meat and seafood delicacies, the trend of vegetarianism and veganism is picking up pace as more and more Gen Z, and millennials find vegan options healthy and environment friendly. According to Korea Vegetarian Union, 1 to 1.5 million Korean consumers, or about two to three percent of the population, are estimated to be vegetarians and about 500,000 vegans who do not eat any animal products at all.