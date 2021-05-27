Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU eyes Belarus sanctions targeting sectors close to leader

By RAF CASERT
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F67Mw_0aDWekTC00

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian president, as they sought to strike back at him for the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Lisbon vowed to continue to ramp up the pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — whose disdain for democratic norms and human rights has made his country a pariah in the West. The country's isolation has only deepened since Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet on Sunday that their was a bomb threat against it and instructed it to land in Minsk before the journalist was pulled off the plane.

Still amid the testy standoff with the EU, Belarus did get some help from its ally Russia, which refused to allow two Moscow-bound flights to change their paths in order to avoid flying through Belarus' airspace.

As the EU works to hold Lukashenko to account, the parents of the detained 26-year-old journalist, Raman Pratasevich, appealed at a news conference in Poland for help from the international community to free their son.

“I want you to hear my cry, the cry of my soul. So that you understand how difficult it is for us now and how much we are experiencing this situation,” Natalia Pratasevich, his mother, said. "I am begging you, help me free my son.”

The EU ministers said they had her predicament in mind as they did their work.

“I’m thinking of this young blogger, this young journalist, his mother and his father," said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn. "These are bandit tricks that are being carried out here. That can’t be tolerated by the European Union.”

The latest plans for sanctions, which could target the country's lucrative potassium industry among others, comes after the dramatic diversion of the Ryanair flight. EU leaders have denounced the move as a state-sponsored hijacking, while Lukashenko has defended his actions and accused the West of trying to "strangle" his country with sanctions.

The EU has already advised its airlines to avoid the ex-Soviet nation's airspace and barred Belarusian carriers from EU airports and airspace. Even if Lukashenko seemed increasingly isolated, he did get a helping hand from Moscow. Russian authorities refused to allow two EU-based carriers to change the paths for flights headed to Moscow so they could avoid Belarus.

An Austrian Airline flight from Vienna and an Air France one from Paris both had to be canceled, the companies said. It was unclear what would happen to Friday's schedule.

The French pilots’ union SNPL said in a statement it was "more than surprised” at the move. “While normally the responses to this type of request for modification are accepted immediately, it’s been radio silence for two days” from the Russian authorities, the statement said.

The 27-nation bloc has previously slammed Belarusian authorities with sanctions over the August election that handed Lukashenko a sixth term and that opposition groups have rejected as rigged as well as his ensuing crackdown on protests.

If the next batch of sanctions does not ease the crackdown on the opposition and democratic values, German Foreign minister Heiko Maas said the EU “will continue to look at what effects this has in Belarus, whether Lukashenko relents. If that isn’t the case we have to assume that this will be just the beginning of a big and long spiral of sanctions.”

Foreign ministers from the G-7 group of leading industrialized nations — which includes some EU countries — also promised to take action. They said in a statement: “We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities.”

The EU has tried on and off to encourage democratic reforms in Belarus, bring it closer to the bloc — and distance it from its main backer, Russia — but has not had much success. Some say more sanctions will do little to alleviate the situation and will only push Belarus even closer to Russia, and reduce the influence of the EU and others.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg acknowledged that it is a difficult balance.

“What we don't want to do is to drive the country in the arms of Russia,” he said.

Asselborn said the bloc was focused on the country's large potassium industry. The mineral is mainly used in the fertilizing industry.

“The key word, I think, is potassium," he said. "Belarus produces a great deal of potassium, is one of the world’s biggest suppliers. And I think it would hurt Lukashenko a great deal if we accomplished something there.”

The giant Belaruskali plant, controlled by the state as are most economic assets in the country of 9.3 million, is the main cash earner for Lukashenko's government along with petrochemicals.

The EU foreign ministers will prepare proposals for the sanctions but will not make final decisions on Thursday.

Later in the day, the International Civil Aviation Organization was planning a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in Montreal to discuss the plane’s diversion. Western leaders have asked the organization to investigate.

Lukashenko has defended the move to tell the Ryanair flight to land in his country, maintaining his contention that there was a bomb threat against it.

He also insisted that Belarusian authorities had a legitimate right to arrest Pratasevich, who has become a top foe of Lukashenko, saying that the journalist was working to foment a “bloody rebellion." Pratasevich's Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, was also arrested.

Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, ran a popular messaging app that had a key role in helping organize huge protests in recent months that have put Lukashenko under unprecedented pressure at home in the wake of the August vote. But the strongman has only increased his crackdown, and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with thousands beaten.

___

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Geir Moulson and Dave Risng in Berlin, Rob Gillies in Toronto, Monika Scislowska and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, Angela Charlton in Paris and Barry Hatton in Lisbon contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
37K+
Followers
46K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#Eu Countries#Air France#Eu Leaders#International Sanctions#Economic Sanctions#Ap#The European Union#Ex Soviet#French#Snpl#German#Belaruskali#G 7#Austrian Airline#Associated Press#Eu Foreign Ministers#Economic Sectors#Belarusian Authorities#Belarusian Carriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Related
Politicseureporter.co

Belarus’s Tsikhanouskaya calls on EU, UK, US to jointly pressure Lukashenko

The United States, Britain and the European Union should act jointly to put more pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his government, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (pictured) told Reuters on Friday (4 June), writes Joanna Plucinska. Tsikhanouskaya made the comments during a visit to Warsaw, Poland ahead of a...
Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

The invalidation of the EU-US Privacy Shield and the GAFA tax

Tsikhanouskaya says Belarus is becoming the North Korea of Europe: ‘nontransparent, unpredictable and dangerous’. Tsikhanouskaya, the elected leader of Belarus who is now living in exile was invited to an exchange of views with members of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday (26 May). The meeting took place...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Veto 'Hostage'-Taking on Foreign Policy Must End: Germany's Maas

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister said on Monday the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be "held hostage". His comments, which came days after a more junior official criticised Hungary by...
Immigrationfox44news.com

Lithuania says Belarus could be behind recent migrant influx

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has detained nine Iraqi asylum-seekers who had entered the Baltic country from Belarus, officials said Monday, pointing a finger at Belarus for allegedly being involved in sending repeated groups of immigrants into Lithuania. “It is obvious that a hybrid war is being waged against Lithuania,...
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Bulgaria's leader makes new push to fight endemic corruption

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria’s interim prime minister on Monday urged the government to redouble its efforts to fight endemic graft, calling for changes in prosecutors' offices, the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies. Prime Minister Stefan Yanev spoke at a meeting of the government security council that he...
EuropeBaltic Times

Formin of Cyprus to visit Estonia Monday

TALLINN - Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides is to visit Estonia on Monday next week. Christodoulides is to meet with his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets and topics to be discussed by the two foreign ministers include bilateral relations and digital cooperation, spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

NATO warns Moscow, Minsk against threatening its allies

NATO's head has warned Russia and Belarus against threatening the alliance's allies, following the forced landing of a passenger plane within the EU by Belarusian authorities, in comments published on Sunday. "We are of course ready, in an emergency, to protect and defend any ally against any kind of threat...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Europe Without Neutrals: NATO Lures Ireland Into Global Military Network

On June 1 the Irish Times disclosed that Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs recently recommended to the nation’s Commission on Defence that Ireland expand military integration with NATO and the European Union. In the first case with the military bloc’s Partnership for Peace program which the country joined in 1999.
Politicstucsonpost.com

EU Parliament President Backs Letting Western Balkan States Into Bloc

European Parliament President David Sassoli has called for allowing Western Balkan states into the European Union, saying expanding the EU would be positive for peace and prosperity. 'Enlargement can bring immense benefits both to the region and to Europe as a whole, helping to secure a stable, prosperous and peaceful...
Foreign Policytol.org

Bulgarians Hail U.S. Sanctions on Local Powerbrokers

Plus, a jailed Belarusian journalist makes a dubious confession, the Turkish lira spirals, and more. The Big Story: Sofia, EU Welcome U.S. Sanctions on Corruption Suspects. What happened: The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday that sanctions against controversial Bulgarian figures, which received praise across the Atlantic, were its single biggest action against graft to date, Reuters reports. The sanctions targeted U.S. assets of former lawmaker and media mogul Delyan Peevski, former intelligence official Ilko Zhelyazkov, and gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov. The United States also banned Peevski, Zhelyazkov, and three other former officials from entering the country.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

German official rebukes Hungary for blocking EU criticism of China

BERLIN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary’s decision to block a European Union statement criticising China’s Hong Kong policy was condemned on Friday by a senior Germany official, who said the bloc’s foreign policy was being undermined. “Hungary again blocked an EU statement on Hong Kong. Three weeks ago it was on Middle...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Kazakhstan Rebuffs Talk of Joint Sanctions Response With Russia

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan on Saturday dismissed a senior Russian official's idea of a joint response to Western sanctions against Moscow and its allies such as Belarus by a Russia-led post-Soviet trade bloc. Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Pankin said this week the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which also includes...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hungary Criticized For Blocking EU Statements On China, Middle East

BUDAPEST -- A senior German official has rebuked Hungary for blocking European Union statements on Hong Kong and the Middle East, saying the bloc's common foreign and security policy was being undermined by a failure of unanimity. 'Hungary again blocked an EU statement on Hong Kong. Three weeks ago it...
Aerospace & Defensesanjosesun.com

Belarus Aircraft Banned From Flying Over EU

The European Union announced Friday it is banning all flights from Belarus from flying over EU airspace and denying them access to all EU airports. In a statement, EU officials said all EU member states will be required to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier. The ban will take effect at midnight Friday, Central European Time.
Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Serbian president says EU-brokered Kosovo talks to resume

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Friday said that European Union-mediated negotiations on normalizing relations with Kosovo, which stalled last year, will resume within days. Aleksandar Vucic did not specify the date but said “dialogue will continue within a very short period of time. “We are talking about days,...
Politicspakistanchristian.tv

The video was tampered with, Pratasevic was released. The Foreign Ministry condemned Lukashenko’s “Stalinist” methods

“It is inconceivable that in the twenty-first century, Lukashenko’s regime used well-known methods of the most brutal Stalinist repression of the 1930s to 1950s against its opponents. We condemn these methods, which clearly do not belong to civilized Europe. We call for the immediate release of Raman Bratasevic and all political prisoners. Others are in Belarus, whose numbers are increasing exponentially every week. ”
Lifestyleamicohoops.net

The European Union closed its airspace to Belarusian aircraft

EU countries agreed on Friday Banning Belarusian airlines and their aircraft from flying in the air from the Community countries, as well Prevent the flights they operate from reaching their airports. The council decided today Strengthening existing restrictive measures In view of the situation in Belarus through the imposition of...
TravelVoice of America

Frustration Greets EU Decision to Keep Travel Restrictions on US, UK

Have European Union restrictions on travelers from the U.S., Britain and some other major nations become politicized? The chief executive of Wizz Air, the Budapest-based low-cost airline, thinks so. “I think the European Union as such has broken down completely," József Váradi told CNBC this week. "We have failed to...