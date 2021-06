The use of public cloud “skyrocketed” last year, with the Covid-19 pandemic driving revenues of $312 billion, according to analyst house IDC. This year, the firm says businesses are rushing to make the most of cloud and, to that end, many are eyeing distributed cloud. This service, which lets users run public cloud infrastructure in multiple different locations, allows for better management of the physical location of data, while retaining the full advantages of the benefits of the cloud.