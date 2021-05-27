Maddie Glass Talks “Livin In 2021” & Her Upcoming EP
Maddie Glass is so stranger to performing having graced the stages of several off-Broadway productions, and now she’s turned her focus to writing, recording and sharing her own music. Her debut single “Livin in 2021”, with a strong vocal, pop-punk rhythm and gritty guitar undertone, is a personal yet powerful track which details her struggles with anxiety and body image, making the song immensely relatable to many people around the world. PopWrapped caught up with Maddie to find out more about the single, her upcoming EP and how she’s kept creative and busy during the pandemic.popwrapped.com