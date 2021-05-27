Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Maddie Glass Talks “Livin In 2021” & Her Upcoming EP

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddie Glass is so stranger to performing having graced the stages of several off-Broadway productions, and now she’s turned her focus to writing, recording and sharing her own music. Her debut single “Livin in 2021”, with a strong vocal, pop-punk rhythm and gritty guitar undertone, is a personal yet powerful track which details her struggles with anxiety and body image, making the song immensely relatable to many people around the world. PopWrapped caught up with Maddie to find out more about the single, her upcoming EP and how she’s kept creative and busy during the pandemic.

popwrapped.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Boi
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Julia Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Road Running#Radiohead#Free Love#Maddie Glass Talks#Nyu Tisch#American#Facebook#Facetime#Livin#Song#Singing#Live Music#Pop Punk Rhythm#Gritty Guitar Undertone#Teen Spirit#Concerts#Artists Today#Sk8tr Boi#Space Boyfriend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicComplex

Farruko Recruits CJ for New Song and Video “Love 66,” Announces Album

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko is gearing up to release his new album later this year, and he’s just shared our first taste of the project. To coincide with the announcement of his La167 album, Farruko shared “Love 66” featuring New York drill rapper CJ. Complete with a colorful video starring the two artists surrounded by clouds, the vibrant clip really highlights the two’s collaborative chemistry. The song is expected to appear on La167, which follows the release of his 2-track pack Premium from earlier this year.
Musicthelesabre.com

Songs to add to your playlist: Summer Version

We all have to love ending the school year off with a bang, and in my opinion, it’s with a Summer playlist! In this article I will be giving you some songs ideas that could be added to your summer playlist. This playlist has a mix of country songs, pop...
Musicedmsauce.com

Jickow Releases “The Nemesis of Love” EP

Jickow is back with a brand-new release on the DHB imprint, a consistent EP called ‘The Nemesis Of Love’ with featuring remixes from renowned producers like the German talent Mark De Pulse with over 400 releases spanning his career and Da Fresh hailing from France with accompanying iconic releases like ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Aquila’. With an unstoppable work ethic backed by a string of impressive releases, Jickow is definitely cementing his place in the industry especially with this new release which would prove a shame to miss out on.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LEE AARON Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cmon'

Award-winning Canadian vocalist Lee Aaron has released a music video for her new song "Cmon". The track is the first single taken from her forthcoming studio album "Radio On!", which is now set for international release on July 23 via Metalville Records. The video was authored and edited by the...
MusicNME

Renforshort – ‘Off Saint Dominique’ EP: pop-rock riser is unafraid to speak her mind

Renforshort’s 2020 debut EP ‘Teenage Angst’ saw Lauren Isenberg bring guitar-driven fury to the softly-spoken world of bedroom pop; whether the Canadian solo star was demanding more from young love (‘IDC’), talking about anxiety-induced panic attacks (‘I Drive Me Mad’) or hating her own reflection (‘Bummer’), that fearless ‘Teenage Angst’ wasted no time in establishing Renforshort as an artist unafraid to say exactly what was on her mind.
MusicRegister Citizen

Lady Gaga Previews Covers Album With Big Freedia's 'Judas'

Lady Gaga will release Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary June 18th featuring six reimagined tracks by artists representing the LGBTQIA+ community. The singer previewed the album with a new rendition of “Judas” by Big Freedia. “’Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted...
MusicThe Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: How Sinéad O’Connor Turned a Prince Song Into Her Classic

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 32, which explores the history of the legacy of Sinéad O’Connor, her biggest hit, and how Prince factors into it all.
Musicearmilk.com

Teddy Fontana drops her energetic new EP Paradise City

Dark pop darling Teddy Fontana releases her new spine-chilling EP Paradise City. The offering was written at a time when negativity was at its highest due to the effects of the pandemic. The EP became an outlet for voicing her most intimate daily feelings. Fusing modern pop with retro components, this 7-track standout cuts to the core.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Posthumous U-Roy Album Announced: Listen to a New Song Featuring Santigold

A posthumous album from the dancehall icon U-Roy has been announced. It’s called Solid Gold U-Roy and it arrives July 16 via Trojan Jamaica/BMG. The LP features a string of guest stars, including Ziggy Marley, Shaggy, Mick Jones of the Clash, Jesse Royal, Richie Spice, and more. Today’s announcement comes with the release of the new single: a cover of “Man Next Door,” featuring Santigold. Watch the music video below.
Musicenergy941.com

Anitta Enlists DaBaby For “Girl from Rio” Remix

Anitta is quickly making a name for herself in the states. She’s got amazing vocals, impeccable style, and definitely is a stunning human being. Well she has dropped the remixed video for her hit song “Girl from Rio” with a guest verse from DaBaby. The new version is a modern...
Musicjazziz.com

Straight From The Soul (Self Produced)

Michigan born jazz pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger committed to moving jazz forward Her sound is original and contemporary, drawing upon soul/jazz/pop influences in addition to more traditional jazz artists She is developing a reputation as a composer/arranger working with other artists and creating songs with unusual instrumentation Hannah prefers to blur the lines between genres, marrying the sensibility of jazz with R&B, and the acoustic depth of film music beyond any one genre Hannah’s music evokes deep feelings and contemplation Her lyrics radiate empowering messages of hope and her music is listenable and relatable.