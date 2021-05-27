Uber Freight introduces new Shipper Platform for Canadian shippers

Freight brokerages have existed for years and have become even more critical now than they were in the past due to the increased global trade. A freight broker plays an essential role in this industry by bringing buyers and sellers together to negotiate the best price for the shipping services they need. In many cases, a freight broker may not act as an agent on behalf of one individual buyer or seller but may act as an intermediary. They usually charge a commission for their work. Still, they provide a valuable service in helping to make sure that there is a market for a given service, allowing people to get the products or services they need on time.