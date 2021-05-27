Cancel
Uber Freight introduces new Shipper Platform for Canadian shippers

By Jeff Berman, Group News Editor
Logistics Management
 14 days ago

Earlier this week, San Francisco-based Uber Freight a subsidiary of the ubiquitous, ride-sharing service Uber, whose proprietary app matches trucking companies with loads to haul, announced it has rolled out a new self-service Shipper Platform north of the border in Canada. The company said that Canada is one of the...

#Uber Drivers#Brokers#Trucking Companies#Logistics#Technology Company#U S Companies#Trucking Hr Canada#Lm#The Shipper Platform#Smb Mid#San Francisco Based Uber#Canadian Shippers#Tracking Freight#Connected Carriers#Real Time Track Shipments#Ride Sharing#Launched Solutions#Management System#Market Conditions#Load
