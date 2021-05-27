Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Dexter’ shares Michael C. Hall’s new identity in revival teaser

By Ella Kemp
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new teaser for the Dexter revival has revealed a new alias for Michael C. Hall’s serial killer. The eight-second clip, shared by Showtime on Twitter, shows an ID badge from a fictional shop called Fred’s Fish and Game with Hall’s picture. The name listed is Jim Lindsay. Showtime captioned...

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael C. Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Clip#Serial#Showtime#Nme#Alias#Pic#Identity#Snow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Dexter Revival Does Diner Duty As Caffeine Rides In to Save The Day

It's been exactly one week since we last checked in on how things were going with original series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime- when we got our first look at Hall's "Dexter Morgan v2.0" slowly getting back to (his) nature. While we keep fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with the hope that we get something today (it's feeling weekly), we also wanted you to know that we've made a new "coverage friend' out of writer/producer Scott Reynolds– who could very well be quickly climbing our list of cool folks behind the camera who like to keep viewers involved and invested in the production process. And this time around, Reynolds offers fans some slices of what filming life is like.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dexter Revival Star Shares A Confusing Update About New Episodes

Most TV comebacks attempt to capitalize on everything that made shows memorable to begin with, from the setting to the tone to the characters. Going against that small-screen grain is the Dexter revival, whose return to fans' lives on Showtime will be radically different from the series' initial run. Though Michael C. Hall's killer-of-killers Dexter Morgan will obviously be fronting things, former co-star James Remar threw doubt on the idea of other returning cast members, saying Showtime opted not to bring anyone else back for the New York-set season. But it sounds like new star Jamie Chung has now indirectly refuted that claim.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Dexter Star Says The Revival Is Darker Than Original Run

Dexter Morgan is coming back to claim more victims. Showtime is in the midst of production on a revival of the hit serial killer drama, which originally concluded eight years ago with its controversial eighth season. Dexter is known for going to very dark places, but one star of the upcoming ninth run is teasing that the reboot could be even darker than the show’s original run.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Showtime’s Dexter Revival Unveils Titular Killer’s New Identity

Showtime has released a short new teaser for their upcoming Dexter revival, which is slated to debut later this year. The new promo, which you can check out below, spotlights an Employee ID that confirms the new identity and occupation for Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer. Production began earlier this year and is still currently underway.
TV SeriesIGN

Dexter Has a New Fake Name in Season 9

Dexter will have a new alias in the upcoming ninth season of Showtime's serial killer show. As revealed on Twitter, Dexter will be going by the name Jim Lindsay in the revival season. The name, alongside a headshot of Dexter, is displayed on a name tag for 'Fred's Fish & Game'. Dexter/Jim is a sales associate at the store, suggesting that Dexter has opted for a very low-key role in his new life.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Dexter revival re-introduces us to "Jim Lindsay," regular human man

Bound, we can only assume, by some arcane code of paternal restraint, the Dexter revival has been playing its new status quo both quiet and coy. We’ve gotten a few little teasers, and a confirmation that Michael C. Hall will still be murdering people in the new Showtime show, which will not, tragically, be a low-key drama about the perils and pitfalls of Pacific Northwest logging operations. Now, we’ve gotten another one of these little dribs and drabs: Our first look at Dexter Morgan, circa 2021—or, should we say, Regular Human Man “Jim Lindsay.”
TV & VideosComicBook

Gossip Girl Revival Drops Teaser With Mysterious Phone Number

One of HBO Max's most highly-anticipated pieces of programming is definitely Gossip Girl, a modern-day revival of the hit The CW series of the same name. While we still don't know a lot of details surrounding the series — including when it will make its debut — there have been efforts here and there to get fans hyped. The latest arrived on Thursday, when the series' official Twitter account released a brief teaser video of various close-up shots of phones and other aesthetic things. The teaser was also accompanied by a phone number, +1 (917) 809-4277, which sends the following message when users text it.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Takes up Lighthearted Identity With an Eerie Twist in New Season 9 Teaser

It seems like things have taken a sharp turn for Dexter Morgan as he takes a stab at a new life following the events of Season 8. In an eerie new teaser released from Showtime for the highly-anticipated 10-episode revival of the critically acclaimed series Dexter, the titular character is living a lighthearted and joyful life, and working as a sales associate named Jim Lindsay — an homage to the series' author, Jeff Lindsay — at the small-town fish and game store, Fred's.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9 teaser: Meet Dexter’s new alter ego!

Sure, you may be waiting until the fall to see Dexter season 9 air on Showtime, but why not go ahead and enjoy the latest teaser? This is one that is useful in further establishing the new setting, and then also giving us a sense of how Dexter Morgan is hiding himself.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Teaser: HBO Max Revives The Teen Soap In July

“Gossip Girl” is back. And if you’re a person of a certain age, this is big news, as HBO Max is reviving the teen soap for a new run with brand-new characters and situations. Read More: ‘Green Lantern’: Lee Toland Krieger To Direct Multiple Episodes Of Greg Berlanti’s Superhero Series.
TV Seriesthis song is sick

Lil Dicky Shares Insane New Teaser Trailer for Season 2 of ‘Dave’

It’s looking like season two of Lil Dicky‘s hit tv series, Dave, will be one for the books. Lil Dicky shared the first ever season two trailer for the show, and it features a whole bunch of non-sensical calamity, drenched with high-production special effects. We’re only a few weeks away...
Moviesbrooklynvegan.com

Edgar Wright shares teaser for new movie ‘Last Night in Soho’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Edgar Wright has two movies due out this year. First is his fantastic Sparks documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which hits theaters June 18. He's also got his sixth narrative feature, psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, which stars The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor Joy (who hosted SNL this weekend), former Doctor Who Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), and will be out this fall. (It was supposed to be out last fall but, pandemic.) The film is about "a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences." The film also stars Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp.
TV Serieshypefresh.co

Dexter Revival, Season 9 Coming this Fall on Showtime

Dexter Revival, Season 9 Coming this Fall on Showtime. Showtime’s Dexter is getting the revival treatment but not a reboot that seems to be the trend these days. Instead, the show is getting a limited, 10 episode, season 9 that is hoping to bring some closure to fans who hated the way the series ended. Fans are super excited to see via teasers that Dexter will be returning to his true nature. This update shows that he doesn’t really change from the vigilante serial murderer introduced early on in the series.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter': Jamie Chung Shares What Fans Can Expect in Revival (Exclusive)

Back in February, it was reported that Jamie Chung joined the cast of the Dexter revival in a recurring role. The Dexter revival, which will see Michael C. Hall reprising the role of Dexter Morgan, will reportedly pick up after the events of the 2013 finale. In advance of the drama's return, Chung spoke with PopCulture.com and discussed her excitement over being a part of the project.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter Teaser: "Jim Lindsay" Is A Cut Above The Rest Around Town

When we checked in with Dexter writer/producer Scott Reynolds and director/EP Marcos Siega yesterday, they shared a page from showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips' upcoming Showtime revival series script that had us wondering who "Jim Lindsay" was. Later that day, we got our answer with a mini-teaser showing that Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan has taken on the role of Jim Lindsay, Fred's Fish & Game Sales Associate. Now we're getting a look at what life is like for "Jim" and from the looks of things, it's going pretty well. Apparently, beloved by the townsfolk. But then, some old habits do die hard- and bloody.