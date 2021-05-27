You Sure Would Impress If You Bought This Lamborghini For Sale In Utica
Owning a Lamborghini is something that many people lust after for their entire life. Now you actually could be turning that dream into a reality. Right in Utica is a white 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo up for sale. It actually seems to be priced incredibly fairly as well. The seller on Facebook Marketplace is asking for a measly $90,000 for this impressive Italian supercar. The current NADA value seems to be somewhere around $100,000 to $121,000. Mind you, this car 12 years ago when released was the sexy mistress of the Lamborghini family as the Murcielago was the only other car they offered, and by 2009 that was quite dated.961theeagle.com