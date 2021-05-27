Canzano: Popcorn, spit, punches -- time to bring back fan civility in sport

Dish Network and Comcast continue to use hardball tactics to make more money for themselves and cause fans to miss out on the ongoing Nuggets and Avalanche playoff seasons. It is absolutely ridiculous that we can’t watch our local teams, especially during playoff season! We are very close to canceling our xfinity and Dish network services due simply to this fact. We can get ripped off elsewhere and at least we get to watch our local sports teams while being taken to the cleaners. If you feel our pain and would like to support the cause be sure and sign the petition so we can try to get the Nuggets and Avs games back on our screens.