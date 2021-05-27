Cancel
Darien, CT

Darien Native assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sends Greeting to Family and Friends

hamlethub.com
 9 days ago

Yeoman 2nd Class Austin Kayshenry, assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, sends a greeting to family and friends in Darien! Watch the video HERE. With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

news.hamlethub.com
Darien, CT
Connecticut Society
Darien, CT
Connecticut Government
Darien, CT
