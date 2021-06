Though it’s been a while since he lived in the Triangle, writer/director Prashanth Kamalakanthan didn’t have to look too far for material for his first feature film, Have a Nice Life. Not only did the 28-year-old shoot it in locations in Raleigh and Durham, where he grew up, he also cast one of the lead roles with a Triangle resident he knew only too well—his mother, Jagathi Kamalakanthan.