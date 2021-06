A recent study revealed a baffling statistic for the country and several states, including here in Wyoming. When looking at the number of people incarcerated in every state compared to those that have the education of at least a bachelor's degree. A shocking part of the study found that 75 percent of states in the U.S. have more prisons than they have colleges where you can earn a bachelor's degree. Wyoming happens to have the worst ratio and it's not even close.