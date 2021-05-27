Cancel
Let us continue to turn to Mary for consolation

By Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Prayer by the Church was fervently being made to God” (Acts 12:5) The month of May in our Catholic tradition is dedicated to the Mother of God. May is Mary’s month during which many parishes observe traditional rituals and devotions to the Blessed Mother. One of which is the crowning with flowers of a statue of Mary in recognition of her Queenship. When the Holy Spirit fell on the Church at Pentecost, Mary, the Mother of Jesus was present. On the Monday following Pentecost Sunday we celebrate Mary, the Mother of the Church which recognizes that She was filled as were the Apostles with the effects of the Holy Spirit and that there is no church without Her presence. Mary always points to Christ and not only in the month of May but in every month of the year.

