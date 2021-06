GODDARD – Two seniors in the Goddard School District earned $500 scholarships at the schools’ senior honors ceremonies, each held on Wednesday, May 5.The winners were Alana Libel of Eisenhower High School and Nathan Hoy, Jr., of Goddard High School. Applicants submitted essays about their interest in a profession in education.Libel has demonstrated a commitment to learning, excellence in her education, and an interest in leadership. In her junior year, she got involved with the teaching pathway...