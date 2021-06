We’re onto day 2 in Paris after Snize’s excellent preview of the opening day’s play and with 49 matches on the cards we have plenty of options to find some value. All eyes will be on two legends of the game tomorrow, Federer and Serena, and I am intrigued to see how they fare after questionable recent form. However, I think the value lies elsewhere in a day packed full of interesting match ups. Join me as I analyze day 2 in Paris and offer my best value picks and predictions for Sportsbook Review!