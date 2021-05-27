Cancel
Naomi Osaka Won’t Do Interviews at the French Open for Mental Health Reasons

By Sarah Jacob y
Cover picture for the article

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced that she won't take part in press interviews while at the French Open this year—even though she will likely be fined. And it's a decision that's fueled partly by a need to protect her mental health, Osaka explained in social media posts. “I'm writing this...

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/
Tenniswcn247.com

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player was asked about the games at the Italian Open. She says she wants the Olympics to happen “because I’m an athlete” but “that there’s so much important stuff going on.” She adds that “if it’s putting people at risk and if it’s making people very uncomfortable then it definitely should be a discussion.” The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed from 2020 and opposition seems to rising in Japan about holding the games this year. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan’s health-care system with only 2% of the population vaccinated.
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
TennisJanesville Gazette

Helen Ubiñas: Naomi Osaka did what many women of color have to do: choose themselves, at a cost

PHILADELPHIA — Naomi Osaka dumped the press and the French Open. And just like the spurned often do, neither dealt well with it at first. Or had any clue about what it takes for a woman of color to prioritize her sanity and safety, or how she’s often professionally punished for setting boundaries by the very people and institutions inflicting the pain, or co-signing it through complicity.
Tennisoddsshark.com

Tennis needs Naomi Osaka, so why aren't they acting like it?

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open this week sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world. Osaka, the current World No. 2 on the WTA Tour cited mental health concerns as her reason for dropping from the major tournament. Right after the tournament began, the No. 2-seeded Osaka announced...
TennisBradford Era

Naomi Osaka, role model

Golf is a game of inches, said Arnold Palmer, one of the sport’s greatest players. He added: “The most important are the 6 inches between your ears.”. The same is true of tennis, and indeed almost any sport, not to mention the rest of life. Athletes may spend most of their time cultivating their bodies. But the wise ones know that what matters most is the mind.
Tennis World Usa

WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open After Facing Expulsion

Naomi Osaka entered the French Open tournament as one of the favorites to win it all despite heavy competition from the likes of Serena Williams and current No. 1 player Ashleigh Barty. Citing mental health concerns, Osaka has withdrawn from the tournament after she was faced with expulsion from the tournament and hit with a $15,000 fine.
Tennisneuhoffmediaspringfield.com

Pink Speaks Up For Tennis Star Naomi Osaka

Pink has spoken out in support of tennis star, Naomi Osaka after she announced she would not participate in post-match news conferences at this year's French Open. Osaka has to pay a standard fine of $15,000 for each one she does not attend and Pink praised her for putting her mental health first. Pink wrote on Twitter: “What do we have, if we don’t have our health? Don’t we know by now that success isn’t worth our life?”
Tennis921wrou.com

Venus Williams Takes Up for Naomi Osaka With a Few Choice Words

Venus Williams shows support for Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka has been dealing with depression and decided to withdraw from the French Open. Many people have sent words of encouragement while others criticized her for her actions. Venus Williams was one of her supporters. She said, “For me personally, how I cope, how I deal with it, was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will. So, no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.” Naomi Osaka withdrew after the French Open threatened to suspend and to fine her over $15,000 for her decision not to do press. The president of the French Tennis Federation stated, “First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year.” When was the last time you quit a job? What was the reason behind quitting that job?
Tennisblac.media

Naomi Osaka did what more of us should — protect her mental health

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open this week after refusing to participate in mandatory press conferences due to the toll on her mental health. She made the announcement after receiving a $15,000 fine, with harsher punishments on the horizon, for avoiding press. “I am not a natural...
Tennis19thnews.org

How Naomi Osaka’s move resonates with young women in tennis

By withdrawing from the French Open on Monday, Naomi Osaka sent a message to young women in tennis: Prioritizing mental health is crucial — no matter the stakes. Osaka’s openness, in a high-level, high-stakes field, emphasized the need to humanize women athletes, many of whom fight more mental health battles than they let on, tennis players and a coach told The 19th.
WWD

Naomi Osaka and the Power of Stardom

Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open rather than participate in mandatory press conferences is as much about media access in the social media age as it is the unequal treatment of female athletes, and especially women of color. Osaka, who is 23, the number-two-ranked female player in the world, with close to $50 million in endorsement earnings last year and a highly engaged fan base (with nearly four million followers between Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) is not playing by the traditional rules of tennis, a sport whose governing body has been overwhelmingly white and male.