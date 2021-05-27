Cancel
Floyd County, GA

GNTC Basic Law Enforcement students make $400 donation

From Georgia Northwestern Technical College
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) graduates each donated $100 to the GNTC Foundation to assist future law enforcement students. “This generous donation says a lot about these outstanding graduates and their belief in GNTC, especially in our Basic Law Enforcement program,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “They are truly paying it forward to benefit other students in the program.”

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
#Financial Aid#Charity#Basic Training#Graduate Students#College Students#Gntc Scholarships#Law Enforcement Students#Program Director#Graduates#Generous Donation#Ble Graduate#Careers#Polk County#Instructor#Dade County#Gift#Graduate Zach Newman#Whitfield County#Chattooga County#Catoosa County
