The May 14 editorial addressing the “mystery attacks” targeting Americans, including our diplomats serving abroad, quite rightly calls for a focused, data-driven, science-based investigation into the sources and methods of these attacks. As members of an organization that includes active-duty and retired Foreign Service and civil service officers, we at DACOR agree that it is time to merge efforts by the State Department, the Pentagon and other agencies to identify and stop those responsible for the injuries sustained by our diplomats and other government employees.