Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

MSDH Identifies Variant Strains of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facility Outbreaks

By Sea Coast Echo
Sea Coast Echo
 8 days ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting additional cases of two variant strains of COVID-19 in Mississippi. Ten additional cases of the more infectious South African origin B.1.351 variant strain have now been identified, for a total of 12 cases. The 10 additional cases are associated with outbreaks in Bedford Care – Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.

www.seacoastecho.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Care Facility#Covid 19 Vaccine#Disease Outbreaks#Health Care#Hospitalization#Health Facilities#Transmission#Bedford Care#The South African#Msdh State#Indian#Mississippians#Collins#Variant Strains#Long Term Care Facilities#Variant Numbers#Long Term Care Settings#Uk Variant#Severe Disease#Theses Illnesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
WATN Local Memphis

More cases of variant COVID-19 strains found in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting additional cases of two variant strains of COVID-19 in Mississippi. Ten additional cases of the more infectious South African origin B.1.351 variant strain have now been identified, for a total of 12 cases. The 10 additional cases are associated with outbreaks in Bedford Care – Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.
Texas Statetexas.gov

Texas HHS Urges Long-Term Care Facilities to Update Hurricane Preparedness Plans

Texas HHS Urges Long-Term Care Facilities to Update Hurricane Preparedness Plans. Staff Training, Preparedness and Response Plans Key to Resident Safety, Well-Being. AUSTIN – Texas Health and Human Services is urging long-term care providers to prepare for natural disasters ahead of an active hurricane season forecasted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Providers across the state should review their emergency preparedness and response plans and update them as needed.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

Using real-time technology to help healthcare leaders tackle pandemic safety in long-term care facilities

Nursing homes became “ground zero” for COVID-19 when the first wave of the virus arrived in the United States in Spring 2020. Although less than half of 1% of the U.S. population resides in nursing homes, these people account for nearly 40% of all COVID-related deaths. Improved vaccine distribution is helping curb COVID-19 outbreaks, but these immunizations won’t protect residents from other illnesses that may arrive in the future.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Two COVID-19 deaths reported at Guilford County residential care facility

May 26—GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at four residential care facilities have been declared over and two additional deaths are newly included in reports recently released by state health officials. Outbreaks were declared over at Carolina Pines at Greensboro, St. Gales Estates, Heartland Living & Rehabilitation and Morningview at Irving Park,...
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Clallam County investigating COVID-19 cases at long-term care facility

Clallam County is investigating a new potential long-term care facility outbreak that has led to two residents and one staff member being infected with COVID-19. While Clallam County is in the state’s moderate-risk category with a case rate of 42 per 100,000 population for the past two weeks, Jefferson County has returned to the state’s low-risk category with a case rate of 12.54 per 100,000 for the two weeks prior as of Saturday.
Health Servicesthekatynews.com

Long-Term Care Facilities

Staff Training, Preparedness and Response Plans Key to Resident Safety, Well-Being Texas Health and Human Services is urging long-term care providers to prepare for natural disasters ahead of an active hurricane season forecasted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Providers across the state should review their emergency preparedness and response plans and update them as needed. “With hurricane season starting June 1, now is the time for long-term care facilities to make sure their hurricane […]
Grundy County, IAthegrundyregister.com

Returning to normal: Long-term care facilities welcome back visitors as COVID restrictions ease

GRUNDY COUNTY- It’s been a long 14 months for pretty much everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic affected daily life in a host of ways, but it’s been especially tough on the residents and employees at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. With vaccines now widely available and restrictions easing across the country, the leaders at these facilities, who adopted stringent protocols in hopes of preventing a potentially deadly outbreak of the virus, are excited to welcome back family and friends.
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

MSDH: 482 COVID-19 cases added over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 480 new COVID-19 cases across the state over the weekend. MSDH reported 482 additional cases and six new deaths Monday. Four deaths were reported over the weekend, from May 19-May 21. Two more deaths were discovered during...
Health Services9&10 News

MDHHS Director Testifies on Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Deaths

The topic of long term care facilities and their handling of COVID-19 has been a hot button issue, most recently the possible under reporting of deaths from the virus. The Michigan House Oversight Committee heard testimony from MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel who explained the reporting process, the holes in the data but reiterated she feels the number of deaths reported is accurate.
Public HealthMcKnight's

As COVID-19 vaccine boosters are mulled, long-term care advocates, critics both want facilities to prepare

Since before the first shots of vaccine went into arms, health experts and federal officials have been pitching the idea of boosters as a way to stymie COVID-19 as it mutates. Much of the initial chatter focused on a six-month window before decreased protection, a timeline that is beginning to worry some long-term care advocates. Seniors in congregate settings were among the first in the country to receive their shots — some as early as December — meaning, the clock could be running out on critical antibodies.
HealthPosted by
Big Country News

Washington State Department of Health Launches Mobile Vaccination Service Called "Care-A-Van" to Increase Vaccine Access

OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, June 1, the Washington State Department of Health launched a new mobile vaccine service called “Care-A-Van” that will deliver vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. DOH is working closely to support community partners and local health jurisdictions to increase vaccine access for priority communities, which include:
Weight Lossnationalgeographic.com

For those in long-term care, COVID-19 compounded the weight of grief

Even as vaccinations make their way across the United States, the impact of the pandemic remains present for residents of long-term care and their loved ones. When Kevin McCauley's roommate died from COVID-19 just before Thanksgiving last year, McCauley lost someone he considered a brother. With his sister living 1,500 miles away from Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, friends like Michael Lazarin were there to share holidays, pizza, and conversation. With the privacy curtain between their beds pulled back, they’d face each other in their wheelchairs and share stories of their time as mechanics at Lincoln Mercury and Ford, their past romances, and the loss of their parents.
Adams County, WAifiberone.com

Multiple COVID-19 variants identified in Adams County

RITZVILLE - Several COVID-19 variants have been confirmed in Adams County, according to the county health department. Ten confirmed virus cases have been determined to be a variant of the virus, including the “California” variant, the “UK” variant and the “Brazil” variant. The variants were identified through genomic sequencing at the state Department of Health Public Health Laboratory.