MSDH Identifies Variant Strains of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facility Outbreaks

Since before the first shots of vaccine went into arms, health experts and federal officials have been pitching the idea of boosters as a way to stymie COVID-19 as it mutates. Much of the initial chatter focused on a six-month window before decreased protection, a timeline that is beginning to worry some long-term care advocates. Seniors in congregate settings were among the first in the country to receive their shots — some as early as December — meaning, the clock could be running out on critical antibodies.