Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Suzette Quintanilla talks all things 'Queen of Cumbia' on Ally Brooke's podcast

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a San Antonio native creates a podcast, of course, she's going to feature an episode all about the Texas queen, Selena Quintanilla. Pop singer Ally Brooke received some help for her Selena episode that released on Wednesday, bringing on her sister Suzette Quintanilla to talk about the love for San Antonio, "Selena: The Series" on Netflix, Latina representation in Hollywood and Selena's makeup secrets.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Suzette Quintanilla
Person
Selena
Person
Ally Brooke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumbia#Queen#Family Secrets#Mi Tierra#Tabasco#Mexican American#Tejano Music#Love#Conversation#Hollywood Glitter#Latina Representation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Comedian Jo Koy laughs it up with San Antonio stop on world tour

Weeks after the debut of his new memoir and just before he begins shooting a new film, comedian Jo Koy has decided to add one more thing to his schedule: a world tour. On May 17, the comedian announced he will yuk it up in the Alamo City during his Just Kidding World Tour, performing at the AT&T Center on November 20.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Stacey Abrams set to kick off speaking tour in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams, is set to kick off her speaking tour in San Antonio. On Monday, the Tobin Center announced that Abrams will be coming to San Antonio as part of her speaking tour --- A Conversation with Stacey Abrams. Abrams will start her tour...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Tobin Center to host special conversation with political star Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate whose work helped turn the state blue in 2020, is kicking off her whirlwind tour in San Antonio. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host A Conversation with Stacey Abrams on September 20, promising an evening "of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change."