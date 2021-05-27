Cancel
Louisville, KY

Simmons College will use part of $2.5 million federal rescue money to pay off student debt

By Lawrence Smith
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A surprise announcement Thursday means many students at Simmons College of Kentucky will have their student debt wiped out. Simmons College Provost Dr. Barbara Young announced the HBCU is receiving $2.76 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. The school will use more than $400,000 of that grant to pay off debt for more that 100 students. Some received a letter Thursday that said "paid in full."

