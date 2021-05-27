Bill simplifies concealed-carry gun ownership
A Butler County state legislator's proposal to expand concealed carry in Pennsylvania passed a procedural step on its way to becoming state law. House Bill 659 — introduced by Slippery Rock-area state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, and which would allow residents older than age 21 to have concealed-carry firearms without a license by having first passed a background check upon the purchase of a firearm — passed the House Judiciary Committee and will go to the full state House for a vote.www.cranberryeagle.com