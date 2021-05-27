Town Crier

It was a somewhat quiet week, both with school out and the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and hopefully everyone had a safe and fun filled time! In city news, the council voted down a proposal to limit downtown parking to two hours. Charlie Clayton, owner of the “Blue Rooster”, had requested that the city look into limiting the time for parking, along with examining the possibility of the city gaining a few parking spots by re-painting the parallel parking on the south side of Broadway in the downtown area. According to Mr. Clayton, one of the issues that could be addressed by limiting parking time is that some business owners/employees park in front of other downtown businesses while at work, thus taking up their spots for customers. Several business owners spoke against the parking proposition, and City Administrator Tony St. Romaine provided pictures indicating there is not a problem. In the end, Ward Three Alderman Dorise Slinker, who brought up the parking issue, stated it was at least a good thing for the city to start examining this issue more closely. In other city news, Assistant City Administrator Lelande Rehard spoke at the Ashland Optimist Saturday morning breakfast. If you haven’t met Lelande, you should find him and chat with him at a city event or at city hall. He has a great deal of energy and enthusiasm for furthering Ashland’s priorities and future potential. Lelande stated that fundraising would begin in the near future for the city’s commitment of $1.5 million towards the Ranken Technical College campus, which is a solid investment in Ashland’s future. Also, the city of Ashland will be investing in new software for operations, examining and updating city ordinances, and bringing forth the possibility of moving towards a charter form of government, if our population exceeds 5,000 residents on the 2020 census.