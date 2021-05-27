Town Crier

Cancel
ADAMS TWP — Supervisors approved a number of items Monday night, including:. - An amendment to Whitetail Meadows lot 65, breaking it into five units. - Tabling approval of plans for a Domino's Pizza takeout location along Mars Valencia Road. - Preliminary and final approval for the Myoma Industrial Partners...

www.cranberryeagle.com
Ashland, MObocojo.com

Around Town

It was a somewhat quiet week, both with school out and the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and hopefully everyone had a safe and fun filled time! In city news, the council voted down a proposal to limit downtown parking to two hours. Charlie Clayton, owner of the “Blue Rooster”, had requested that the city look into limiting the time for parking, along with examining the possibility of the city gaining a few parking spots by re-painting the parallel parking on the south side of Broadway in the downtown area. According to Mr. Clayton, one of the issues that could be addressed by limiting parking time is that some business owners/employees park in front of other downtown businesses while at work, thus taking up their spots for customers. Several business owners spoke against the parking proposition, and City Administrator Tony St. Romaine provided pictures indicating there is not a problem. In the end, Ward Three Alderman Dorise Slinker, who brought up the parking issue, stated it was at least a good thing for the city to start examining this issue more closely. In other city news, Assistant City Administrator Lelande Rehard spoke at the Ashland Optimist Saturday morning breakfast. If you haven’t met Lelande, you should find him and chat with him at a city event or at city hall. He has a great deal of energy and enthusiasm for furthering Ashland’s priorities and future potential. Lelande stated that fundraising would begin in the near future for the city’s commitment of $1.5 million towards the Ranken Technical College campus, which is a solid investment in Ashland’s future. Also, the city of Ashland will be investing in new software for operations, examining and updating city ordinances, and bringing forth the possibility of moving towards a charter form of government, if our population exceeds 5,000 residents on the 2020 census.
Bristol, MElcnme.com

Town of Bristol

The Parks Commission meeting will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ellingwood Information Center.
Cranberry Township, PAcranberryeagle.com

Town Crier: Cranberry Township Supervisors

Cranberry Township Supervisors took the following official actions Thursday:. - Granted conditional use to Dogtopia, a roughly 5,300-square-foot dog kennel at 802 Thompson Park Drive. - Approved the conditional use and preliminary and final land development applications of Thorn Hill Sunbelt Rentals for an 8,847-square-foot heavy equipment sales, rental and...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

2021 Town Meeting Guide

(May 31, 2021) Town Meeting will be held Saturday under tents off Backus Lane behind Nantucket Elementary School. Town moderator Sarah Alger will gavel the meeting to order at 9 a.m. The rain date is Sunday.
Politicskawarthanow.com

Sunderland Town Hall

The facility offers a full size kitchen and a banquet room accommodating 141 persons seated or 96 for dining. The auditorium/stage area accommodates up to 322 people for a play or a maximum of 220 for dining.
Charlestown, RIcharlestowncitizens.org

The Blast Heard Round The Town

The following letter was submitted to local newspapers and is reprinted here with permission of the author Ruth Platner. Ruth is the current Chair of the Charlestown Planning Commission. On Friday, May 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m. an explosion was heard across Charlestown from the border with Richmond, to South...
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Town Offices Re-Opening

With the rate of new COVID-19 infections falling in Verona and the easing of state restrictions imposed during the pandemic, the township has announced that all Verona municipal buildings will be re-opening to the public on Tuesday, June 1. Face coverings will still be required, however, and the town said...
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

About Town

The Emporia Lions Club will wave flags from 4 - 6 p.m. June 14. from the Prairie Street overpass at I-35. The public is invited to come out and join in the celebration. In Chase County, soiled or torn flags may be turned into Kansas Graphics on K-177 in Cottonwood Falls for the next flag retirement ceremony to be held June 14, 2021 at the All Veterans Memorial. The Flint Hills Community Band will perform a patriotic concert beginning at 8 p.m., to be followed by the flag retirement ceremony.
Ayer, MAayer.ma.us

Town Hall Reopening

The Ayer Town Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 during the normal hours of operation. At this time, employees and the public are to wear masks/facecoverings when in the Town Hall. At this time, the Town Hall restrooms will remain closed to the Public. The...
Politicsgranbydrummer.com

Town of Granby Meeting Calendar

Check Town of Granby website or call Town Manager’s office to verify date and time, and get information on how to participate on Zoom, if needed. Board of Selectmen, 7:30 p.m., Mondays, June 7 and 21. Board of Finance, 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 28. Board of Education, 7 p.m., Wednesdays,...
Liberty, NYtownofliberty.org

Town Announcement – Town Office Re-Opening

The following regulations/recommendations will be in effect until further notice:. Masks must be worn while in the Town building(s). A drop box is available at Town Hall to the right of the entry door. If it is not necessary to meet with a Town Employee and you need to drop off paperwork, please utilize the drop box.
Thurmont, MDthecatoctinbanner.com

Town Hall Reports

For more information on the Town of Emmitsburg, visit www.emmitsburgmd.gov or call 301-600-6300. The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners is expected to approve the budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which starts July 1, this month. The $1,907,086 budget shows a 2 percent increase. The property tax rate of 36 cents/$100 assessed value is the primary funding source for the budget, and it remains the same.
Black Mountain, NCtownofblackmountain.org

Town Council Vacancy

Council Member Tim Raines announced yesterday that he will resign from his position on the Town Council after the regular session meeting on Monday, June 14. The town council will appoint a replacement to fill the seat for the remainder of the current term, which ends in 2022. Thank you, Council Member Raines, for your service to the town!
Bar Harbor, MEmdislander.com

Graves named town clerk

BAR HARBOR – The Town Council appointed Elizabeth Graves to be the new town clerk last week, replacing Sharon Linscott, who left the post earlier this spring. Graves, the former editor of the Islander, had been working as the deputy clerk since August 2020 and then took over as interim town clerk in March.
Newcastle, MElcnme.com

Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have decided against holding an open annual town meeting this year. The Town warrant will be voted on by secret ballot. Therefore, the Board of Selectmen want to notify and warn the inhabitants of the Town of Newcastle in said County and State, qualified by law to vote in town affairs, to meet at the Fire Station building at 86 River Rd on Tuesday, the 8th day of June, A.D. 2021 at 8:00 am, then and there to act upon Article 1 and by secret ballot on Articles 2 through 11. The polling hours therefore to be from 8:00 am until 8:00 in the evening.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

TOWN OF PITTSFIELD NOTICE TO B...

TOWN OF PITTSFIELD NOTICE TO BIDDERS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, The Town of Pittsfield will receive sealed bids on the following: Fuel Bid Specifications: 1) Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel 60/40 Winter Blend approx. 10,000 to 15,000 gal. per year 2) Clear 15 PPM Kerosene # 1DF (used in Winter Blend) approx. 3,000 to 5,000 gal. per year 3 ) #2 Heating Oil to be supplied to the Town Highway Garage approx. 5000 gal. per year for the Highway Garage&approx. 4000 gal. per year for the Pittsfield Fire dept. Delivery MUST be automatic. If failure to deliver causes the Town to run out of any of the above fuels the supplier will supply 50 gallons free plus whatever maintenance is needed for restarting equipment. (Fire Department requires heating fuel only) Failure to deliver above fuels will be considered a breach of contract and the Town has the right to cancel said contract and go to the next lowest bidder. Contract is to be for the period of one year starting June 1, 2021 and ending May 31,2022. All bids MUST be submitted in writing in a sealed envelope marked Fuel Bids and received at Pittsfield Town Clerks Office at 175 State Hwy80, New Berlin, NY 13411 by 6:00PM June 3, 2021. All bidders must comply with the provisions of General Municipal Law and all other applicable laws. Bids will be opened and awarded at the regular meeting held June 8,2021that evening at the Town Hall at 6:00PM. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or to accept a bid whole or part. By Order of the Pittsfield Town Board.
Retaillincolnshireworld.com

Town Crier welcomes customers to new Mablethorpe store

The Town Crier was accompanied by his wife and assistant for the day, Sue, and they welcomed potential customers to the new store. Owner Andrew Squires was there to welcome visitors to the store, and there was already a queue of customers waiting to enter before the official 10am opening.
Mamaroneck, NYlarchmontloop.com

Mamaroneck Town Appoints New Town Administrator

The Town of Mamaroneck announced the selection of Meredith Robson as the new, and only the second, Town Administrator to replace long-time Town Administrator Stephen Altieri. “Ms. Robson has worked in municipal government for 34 years and comes to the Town with extensive municipal experience and expertise. She has been the Village Manager of the Village of Ardsley since 2014 and was the City Administrator of the City of Beacon for six years prior to that. Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson said, ‘We look forward to working with Meredith who will be able to hit the ground running with her experience and skills,'” according to a Town press release.
Johnston, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

Request for Bids Town of Johnston

Town of Johnston is requesting bids for a Roof Replacement- Chief Rainone Gym. Bid specifications are available at the Johnston Town Clerk’s Office located at 1385 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 beginning May 28th, 2021 weekdays between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Specs are also available on the Town’s website at www.townofjohnstonri.com. Sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 am, June 4th, 2021 at the Johnston Town Clerk’s Office at the above address and will be opened publicly at that time via a virtual meeting using the Zoom meeting platform. The virtual opening can be attended by going to https://zoom.us/ and clicking on “Join a meeting”. Enter the following meeting information:
Fairfield, CTfairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

Next week, UI will begin pruning and removing trees as part of the Utility Protection Zone Program. Residents will be notified prior to any work being conducted. The list of streets are below. For more information, visit UI's website here. Adams Rd. Allen Rd. Alma Dr. Bittersweet Rd. Bridle Trail.