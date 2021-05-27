ECU researcher's work helps counties control mosquitoes

In this graduation season, we should note with pride that 40 years ago ECU graduated its first class of physicians. This remarkable feat was accomplished just 16 years after Chancellor Leo Jenkins launched parallel efforts to obtain university status for East Carolina College and start a new medical school. Transforming ECU into an institution of national stature with a new school of medicine sparked remarkable advances in our community and region, which provides a very positive story to tell as ECU focuses on an innovative future under our new chancellor.