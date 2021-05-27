ECU researcher's work helps counties control mosquitoes
An East Carolina University professor is researching insecticide resistance with the help of local health departments to determine the best controls for mosquito populations. The research of Stephanie Richards, a professor with the College of Health and Human Performance, and her students is part of a $30,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health.www.reflector.com