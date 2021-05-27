Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Things Going On Around Town

By Robert Peyton
myneworleans.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are restaurants opening around town, which is not all that unusual. One is a pizza joint that was also a pizza joint before. Another is a Haitian restaurant that, when I first ran into it, was at the St. Roch Market food hall. Then there’s a grocery that’s apparently going to have a restaurant that’s opening in Broadmoor.

www.myneworleans.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Place#Pizza Shop#Good Food#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Man City#Happy People#Pizza Hut#New York City#Business People#Haitian#Pizza Landing#Domino#Pizza Delicious#Crescent City Slice Shop#Caribbean#African#European#The Junior League#Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsWJLA

Kidd Around Town: Fairfax City Restaurant Week

The 4th annual Fairfax City Restaurant Week returns Monday, May 24 through Monday, May 31, 2021. For the 2021 program, specialty restaurants are included and enrollment fees have been waived to fully support the recovery efforts of the city’s independent and diverse restaurant community. During the week-long event, participating restaurants...
RestaurantsFlorida Times-Union

Around Town with Caron: New Blue Bamboo offers a little elbow room

May was a good eating month, and it felt nice to be out and about again supporting local establishments after a challenging past year. I kicked off the month when my husband and I met another couple for a double date night at Taverna San Marco. Branching out, I tried the kale Caesar (instead of my beloved antipasto salad): crisp kale, a hard-boiled egg, croutons, bacon and anchovies (hold the red onion!) topped with parmesan. This proved to be a delectable mix of crunchy and salty. Dinner was the seasonal ravioli stuffed with asparagus, peas, mushrooms and truffle — yum!
DrinksArkansas Online

Pandemic relief to stick around: To-go cocktails

The longer the pandemic went, the larger the to-go margaritas people seemed to crave. "It started off with 'Let me take two margaritas home with me,'" said Charles Gjerde, co-owner of Papi's Tacos in Baltimore. But as the months went on, patrons were more often ordering the gallon jug. In...
Washington, DCWJLA

Kidd Around Town: Summer fashion at the pool

Looking for easy and fresh Summer looks that can go from the pool to the dance floor?. We spent the day at Vida's Penthouse Pool Club in Northwest Washington and caught up with our fashion expert Joy Kingsley-Ibeh who gave us four great looks for Summer 2021. You can learn...
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
MBoroVoice

Murfreesboro Mama: Where to Splash Around Town

It’s finally June and the heat is on. Now, where to cool off? Head to these local spots to splash!. 120 Dejarnette Lane (next to Sports*Com). Open: Sun up to sun down, fountain on through October. Cost: FREE. This beautiful inclusive playground is a fantastic attraction alone, but add a...
Small BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Popular Seafood Dish Red Lobster Invented

If you're ever craving a quality seafood dinner, but don't necessarily feel like dressing to the nines or breaking the bank, Red Lobster has your back. The American restaurant chain has been serving delicious comfort foods to hungry customers of all walks of life for nearly a century. Over the years, Red Lobster has broken boundaries by not only creating new dishes that have become a staple in American households, but also by welcoming people of all socioeconomic statuses to its dining tables.
Orange Park, FLiwantabuzz.com

“Around Town” with Justin Root and Danny Sands

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Steve Strum talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Jesse Stakes joins us and talks to Justin Root from Nutritional Roots and Danny Sands from Brightway Insurance. Dr. Todd J. Pesek founded Nutritional Roots to share...
RelationshipsWJLA

Kidd Around Town: Backyard preps for Summer gatherings

As more people prepare to gather this Summer with friends and family. We received some expert tips from a local designer on how to make your backyard the best party spot on the block. Get more ideas from designer Michelle Troxell of Grace Thomas Designs by clicking here.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Nostalgic 90s Thin-Crust Pizzas

The Pizza Hut THE EDGE pizza is back on the menu at participating locations to offer patrons a nostalgic trip down memory lane that doesn't skimp when it comes to premium flavor. The pizza, which was originally launched in 1997, features the brand's Thin 'N Crispy dough that becomes cracker-thin when backed before being cut into 16 square pieces. The pizza features no crust as the name suggests, and comes in four varieties to choose from including The Ultimate, The Carnivore, The Vegetarian and Pepperoni Lover's.
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

Little Caesars latest pie dares diners to eat crust first

Just as Pizza Hut yesterday launched the return of its lighter crust, The Edge pizza, Little Caesars today announced it is headed in the opposite direction, with its introduction of a stuffed crust pie, the ExtraMostBestest pepperoni, which boasts a crust stuffed with still more pepperoni as well as cheese, a news release said.
RestaurantsComicBook

Pizza Hut is Bringing Back The Edge Pizza

Like all forms of nostalgia, food nostalgia is having a moment. Last month, Burger King brought back the fan-favorite crown-shaped chicken nuggets in limited release, and even at the grocery store, some beloved items have been making their way back to shelves, such as Trix yogurt and Dunkaroos. Now, Pizza Hut is getting in on the nostalgia act by bringing back one of its most famous pizzas over a decade after it left menus. That's right, Pizza Hut is bringing back The Edge.
Restaurantsarcamax.com

Copycat recipes from the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Copycat recipes from the most popular fast food restaurants in America. When White Castle opened its first doors in Wichita, Kansas in 1921, it quietly began a dining revolution in America. It took a few decades for fast food to really get on a roll: McDonald's, the first to translate assembly line practices found in car factories into kitchens, opened what would become the modern iteration of the famous hamburger joint in 1948. Soon after, other restaurants were taking note of McDonald's success and pivoting their restaurants to mimic the standardization and processes. Burger King, Carl's Jr., Taco Bell, Arby's, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy's came into their recognizable forms in the following decade, and ever since have dominated suburbs and freeway pitstops.
Quincy, ILPosted by
Y101

Local Restaurant Closes Temporarily Due To Staff Shortages

Many restaurants have struggled to keep their doors open due to the lack of staff, not on local restaurant must close temporarily until staff is hired. Pappo's Pizzeria and Pub posted on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors until further notice due to the lack of staff able to work. The good news, this is a temporary closure and will reopen as soon as they can.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

New at Red Lobster menu: 15 meals under $20

Did we tell you or did we tell you? The summer season always comes with some of the best foodie deals! Red Lobster reveals 15 meals under $20 and we can’t decide which one we want. Red Lobster is giving us all the goods (and all under a great price)....
Entertainmentwhqr.org

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Port City Shorts

On this episode of Around Town, Rhonda speaks with Elizabeth Gordon, executive director of Port City Playwrights Project, who talks about Port City Shorts streaming virtually through June 12. Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie...
Drinkshypebeast.com

X by Glenmorangie is the Ultimate Whisky for Mixing This Summer

A round of applause deserves to to go out to any company who has been around 178 years, and this certainly holds true for Glenmorangie — a Scotland-based whisky company who has been crafting some of the finest single malt since 1843. And just in time for Summer, the company has expanded its delectable catalog with a new item: X by Glenmorangie.