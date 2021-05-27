Cancel
Lynn, MA

The Stuff of Legends: Classical Basketball Superstar Stu Primus Recalls the Rams’ March to Greatness

By Cary Shuman
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStu Primus’ nickname on the Lynn Classical basketball team was “Do-It Stuart.”. Because he just did it. He did it on the basketball court and the football field, and even on the baseball field as an All-Star (with Tony Thurman) in the West Lynn National Little League. He later “did it” all as a guard on the Boston College basketball team that was a power in the formidable, best-conference-in-the-nation Big East playing John Thompson’s Georgetown teams (and Patrick Ewing twice a season). He also played spring football at BC. Primus was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the 1985 NBA Draft and also played professionally in the USBL. Two of the 6-foot-3-inch Stuart Primus’ teammates in the USBL were 5-foot-6-inch Spud Webb and 7-foot-7-inch Manute Bol.

Boston, MA
BCBulletin

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to...
Lynn, MA

Alongi: Another Lynn Olympian

With Thursday’s announcement that Lynn native Rashida Ellis has been named to the US Olympic Boxing Team, she joins an elite list of athletes who have been renowned enough to sport the nation’s colors at the international competition. As far as our records are indicating, Ellis becomes the fourth Lynn native to make a US Olympic team.
Lynn, MA

Eight is more than enough for Austin Prep

For Austin Prep, the feeling of securing the final out was more than worth the wait. Behind five shutout innings in relief from Dom Gabardi and a two-hit night from Jake Elbeery, Austin Prep outlasted Catholic Central Large foe St. Mary’s, 9-1, in 10 innings in front of a small but boisterous crowd on Saturday night at Fraser Field in Lynn.
Lynn, MA

Lynn native Alvin Abreu hired as Lynn English boys basketball coach

LYNN — The Lynn English boys basketball head coaching job wasn’t open for long, as the Bulldogs announced on Thursday that assistant coach Alvin Abreu has been named the team’s newest head man. Abreu has been a part of the English coaching staff that has led the Bulldogs to two straight Division 1 state championships.
Lynn, MA

Agganis All-Star Games will be played in 2021

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Agganis All-Star Games will be played in 2021. “We are very pleased to get the games back on the schedule,” said Agganis Games Director Paul Halloran. “Cancelling them last year was unavoidable, but it was our strong desire to not miss a second year.”
Lynn, MA

Lynn Tech hires alum Corey Bingham as new boys basketball coach

LYNN — Lynn native Corey Bingham is going back to where it all started, as the Lynn Tech graduate was announced as the new boys basketball coach at his alma mater Wednesday afternoon. Bingham, a former 1,000-point scorer at Tech, takes over the job after the Tigers missed the entire 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-10 pandemic.
Revere, MA

Lynn Classical girls soccer outlasts Revere to win GBL title

REVERE — Wednesday’s Greater Boston League final between the Lynn Classical and Revere girls soccer teams had a definite state tournament feel to it. But it was the Rams who rose to the occasion and outlasted a big push by the Patriots to capture the GBL title in a 1-0 victory on the road at Harry Della Russo Stadium.
Lynn, MA

Tokyo bound: Lynn’s Rashida Ellis selected to US Olympic Boxing Team

Lynn native Rashida Ellis has been named to the US Olympic Boxing Team and will compete at the Tokyo Games this summer. (Item File Photo) That’s how Lynn native Rashida Ellis will be defined for years to come after she was announced as one of six members of the United States Olympic Boxing Team on Thursday afternoon. Ellis, who trains at Private Jewels Fitness in Lynn, will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.