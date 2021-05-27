The Stuff of Legends: Classical Basketball Superstar Stu Primus Recalls the Rams’ March to Greatness

Stu Primus’ nickname on the Lynn Classical basketball team was “Do-It Stuart.”. Because he just did it. He did it on the basketball court and the football field, and even on the baseball field as an All-Star (with Tony Thurman) in the West Lynn National Little League. He later “did it” all as a guard on the Boston College basketball team that was a power in the formidable, best-conference-in-the-nation Big East playing John Thompson’s Georgetown teams (and Patrick Ewing twice a season). He also played spring football at BC. Primus was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the 1985 NBA Draft and also played professionally in the USBL. Two of the 6-foot-3-inch Stuart Primus’ teammates in the USBL were 5-foot-6-inch Spud Webb and 7-foot-7-inch Manute Bol.