KNOXVILLE — Gatlinburg-Pittman controlled their contest at Austin-East for the Region 2-A championship on Thursday night, but a few things didn’t go their way, and the Roadrunners took them down by a score of 1-0. “The entire game was played in Austin-East’s half of the field and we probably had 25 shots, while they had only two or three,” Gatlinburg-Pittman head coach Zach Schrandt said. “They happened to score one and we missed empty net shots, point blank shots and long range shots. You name and we found a way to miss it.”