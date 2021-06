A 53-year-old Cranberry Township man died of smoke inhalation and burns Friday when a car he was in exploded in a parking lot, according to the Butler County coroner. Authorities pronounced Mark Jenks dead in the car after the fire and explosion were reported at 5:06 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Red Robin on Route 228. Emergency responders remained at the scene until just before 10 p.m.