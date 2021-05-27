Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Wartime Harvard

By The Crimson Editorial Board
Harvard Crimson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard — halls empty, dorms half full — has operated in crisis mode for over a year now. A former Dean of Students once quipped that Harvard University would “close only for an act of God, such as the end of the world;” a quote we’ve mulled over since our March 10, 2020 mass exodus from Cambridge. This flight marked our first exposure to Harvard’s wartime persona; the version of our university that, in response to a once-in-a-century crisis, did and became something new — a Covid test administrator, Community Compact enforcer, and en masse iPad lender, to name a few.

www.thecrimson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Education
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Cambridge, MA
Harvard, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard University#Yale University#University Of Cambridge#Cambridge University#Oxford University#Student Protests#Political Protests#Dean Of Students#Covid#Community Compact#Wartime Harvard#Supreme Court#Crimson Editorial Board#Harvard S Black#The University#Mit#Harvard Workers#Asian American Students#Asian Students#International Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Cambridge, MACourier News

For Native Americans, Harvard and other colleges fall short

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — When Samantha Maltais steps onto Harvard’s campus this fall, she’ll become the first member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe to attend its prestigious law school. It’s a “full-circle moment” for the university and the Martha’s Vineyard tribe, she says. More than 350 years ago, Caleb Cheeshahteaumuck,...
Collegesharvardmagazine.com

Ruth J. Simmons’s Harvard Graduation Address

Good day and congratulations to the Harvard University Class of 2021. It is a singular honor to be invited to address you on this important milestone occasion. To all completing their studies today, I offer my best wishes as you undertake the next exciting phase of your lives. That you have succeeded so well during such a time as this is commendable and augurs well for the years to come when the world will rely greatly on your knowledge, your discernment, and your empathy for those less fortunate than you.
Harvard, MAharvardmagazine.com

Harvard Confers Seven Honorary Degrees

The coronavirus pandemic has understandably overturned many beloved Harvard traditions. The celebratory hoopla of Commencement and reunions was reduced to an online graduation ceremony in 2020. This year, with more time to prepare, the University has planned a more complete set of academic-year-end virtual events for 2021: the Baccalaureate, class days and the ROTC commissioning ceremonies, and a version of the Harvard Alumni Association’s annual meeting (on June 4), surrounded by reunions. More of the cherished events, to be sure, but still very much online.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Diamond Jackson ’21 to Study Education Policy at Harvard

At last Saturday’s Commencement, Diamond Jackson’s ’21 four busy years at Hamilton came to an end. She served as the chair of the C. Christine Johnson Voices of Color Lecture Series, co-president of the Black & Latinx Student Union, supervisor at the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE), HEOP summer residential assistant, and as a student researcher, completing Emerson, Kirkland, and Levitt Center projects.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Confronting bias in Harvard’s schools

This week is the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, which reawakened Americans to the injustices endured by people of color in this country and brought thousands to the streets to demonstrate for change. “This was the moment that was supposed to change history,” the Boston Globe observed in a May 25 editorial.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

S. Sean Cao is Assistant Professor of Accountancy at Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business; Junbo L. Wang is Assistant Professor of Finance at Louisiana State University E. J. Ourso College of Business; and Baozhong Yang is the H. Talmage Dobbs Jr. Associate Professor of Finance at Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business. This post is based on a recent paper authored by Mr. Cao, Mr. Wang, Mr. Yang, and Wei Jiang, Arthur F. Burns Professor of Free and Competitive Enterprise at Columbia Business School.
Milwaukee, WIuwm.edu

Undergrad’s interest in research leads to opportunity at Harvard

Growing up in South Carolina, Seresa McDowell developed an interest in science that led to her starting a pre-med major in college. While she decided she didn’t like the hospital part of the work, she did really like working as a chemistry lab assistant. Eventually, after earning a chemical technology...
Collegesnorthwestmoinfo.com

Harvard Professor and Author To Speak At Convocation On Critical Issues

A professor from Harvard, best selling author and columnist will be the featured speaker at the 2021 Convocation on Critical Issues hosted by Missouri Western this fall. Missouri Western Tuesday announced Dr. Arthur C. Brooks as the featured speaker at the 28th annual R. Dan Boulware Convocation on Critical Issues at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30. The event will be held at the M.O. Looney Complex Arena on the campus of Missouri Western.
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Harvard Law School Is Bad At Math — See Also

Cancel Culture Is Only A Problem When The Left Does It: Because free speech is contingent, I guess. Above the Law readers are offered 1 free CLE course each month, thanks to Lawline. See this month’s offering here.
Seattle, WAMyNorthwest.com

Ross: How Harvard can solve college admissions

There’s a good chance the Supreme Court will take up a discrimination case against Harvard University and decide once and for all if race can be used to choose among qualified applicants. Harvard currently has what’s called “race-conscious” admissions. There is no strict racial quota, but in the event of...
Thomson, GAmcduffieprogress.com

Moss’ path leads from Thomson to Harvard, and more

Thomson native, Jameon Moss, recently graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. with his Masters degree of Education and Arts in Education, with a concentration in Leadership, Policy, and Instructional Coaching. “It feels surreal, it actually hasn’t really hit yet that I’m a Harvard graduate,” Moss said. According to Moss,...
Odell, ORcolumbiagorgenews.com

Odell native heads to Harvard for Ph.D.

Carlos Marquez credits his aunt, Maura Rosa Cody, with setting him on his career path. When he was 7, Aunt Rosa died of heart disease, and that impacted him greatly. “To me, it just didn’t make sense,” he said. “How does the person with the biggest heart pass away from heart disease?”
Mathews, VAgazettejournal.net

MHS junior receives Harvard Book Prize

Mathews High School junior Joice Small was the recipient last week of a 2021 Harvard Book Prize, awarded annually to students at participating high schools who display “excellence in scholarship and high character, combined with achievement in other fields.”. The prize consisted of a copy of the book “Making the...
Billings, MTKHQ Right Now

Billings West graduate is Harvard Bound

BILLINGS, Mont. - It was a big day for families to celebrate as Billings West, Billings Skyview and Billings Senior High School students graduated as the class of 2021. West High parents were beaming with pride as they watched 410 seniors receive their diplomas. We spoke with one excited graduate...
CollegesBusiness Insider

QS World University Rankings 2022

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the eighteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates an unprecedented, unbroken decade as the world's best university. L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, said: "We deeply appreciate...
Oconee County, GAOconee Enterprise

Rising Harvard freshman earns Coca-Cola scholarship

Oconee County High School alumnus Alex Benoit has another feather in his cap on top of already being his school’s salutatorian and a co-creator of “The Finch Podcast” and multimedia website. Benoit has been named a Coca-Cola Scholar and was awarded a $20,000 college scholarship. Benoit plans to attend Harvard...
CollegesDaily Reflector

Williams receives a full academic scholarship to attend Harvard

Prince Williams, a recent graduate of Duplin County Early College and James Sprunt Community College received a full academic scholarship to attend Harvard University and plans to major in either Political Science or Economics. “My tuition, room, and board total were $74,528 and all are covered,” said Williams. “I received...
Businessprovokemedia.com

Harvard Completes Senior Leadership Team

LONDON — Technology specialist agency Harvard has completed its new senior leadership team, hot on the heels of Ellie Thompson becoming CEO in April. Lorna Hughes moves up to managing director of PR & AR – the role vacated by Thompson when she stepped up as former chief executive Louie St Claire became chairman – and George Greenspan becomes the first managing director of Harvard’s consumer technology brand, Eat the Fox, which launched at the end of 2019.
Businessprweek.com

Harvard appoints two new MDs

George Greenspan becomes the first managing director of Eat the Fox. Alix Vonk, who has led the brand since it launched at the start of 2020, is leaving at the end of June to join Navy Command, the headquarters body of the Royal Navy, as head of communications and influence.