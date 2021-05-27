The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Preview – Overhauling Horror
Supermassive Games are back again, preparing to scare you in the next iteration of their annual horror anthology, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. It's strange; I tend to always think of Until Dawn as the start of this series, even though it isn't. The style is the same, but there are core differences, with the length being a primary factor and the fact that the anthology titles are interlinked through the medium of "British".wccftech.com