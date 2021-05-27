The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Preview – Overhauling Horror

Fans of the Philippine horror/ crime stories known as "Komics" have something big to look forward to this summer. Netflix has just released the official trailer for its Original Anime series Trese, created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo. It follows the story of Alexandra Trese, a mysterious detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin mainly occurring in the capital region of the Philippines. One wrong turn in Manila and you could end up facing otherworldly horrors such as the shapeshifting "Aswang", the monstrous "Kapre" or worst yet the ghostly "Engkantos". When crime takes a turn for the weird, that's when the police call Alexandra Trese.