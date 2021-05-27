Cancel
New Britain, CT

Several New Britain organizations receive summer enrichment grants from state for local students

New Britain Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – Several New Britain organizations received the state Department of Education’s summer enrichment grants to help expand programs for local students. It was announced Wednesday the state Department of Education will use a portion of the department’s $11 million American Rescue Plan covid-19 relief funds for organizations that delivers high quality and accessible enrichment opportunities to children across the state this summer.

