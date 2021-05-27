Cancel
A Centennial Ode: Inspiration from a Bygone Class of ’21

By Megan M. Ross
Harvard Crimson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer C. D. Jourdain ’61 was a History concentrator in Kirkland House. The Harvard Class of 2021 now prepares to receive its degrees and set forth into a world so startlingly different from 2017, when they arrived in Cambridge. It might therefore be appropriate to pause and give a salute to its centennial forbear — the extraordinary class of 1921 — and reflect upon some startling similarities, as well as differences, between their times and challenges. Both the 1921 and 2021 classes arrived at Harvard as epic events were unfolding that would forever alter the students’ lives, the University, the nation, and the world.

www.thecrimson.com
