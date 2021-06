When it comes to Marvel Studios, there are several things fans know to be true, such as the fact the company plans productions far in advance and that it’s strategic when it comes to making announcements. The studio is also notoriously secretive when it comes to its projects and, as a result, fans are left guessing and speculating about what’s coming up or what’s going down in a certain film. The secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is a prime example, as Marvel has done its best to keep details from leaking to fans. Of course, this method can also affect the stars in different ways, and one No Way Home actor has shared her thoughts on the huge levels of secrecy surrounding Marvel movies.