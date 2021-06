Morristown East passed its first test in the District 2-AAA Softball Tournament by drubbing South-Doyle, 18-1, in three innings Saturday afternoon at West’s J. C. Wild Park. The Lady Hurricanes batted only twice in the rout but collected 17 hits to advance to a third game against cross-town rival West on Monday night at 5 p.m. The loser of that game will turn right around and battle South-Doyle in an elimination game.