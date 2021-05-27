Shank: Spending a day with antique tractor buffs
There is nothing quite like spending a Saturday with antique tractor collectors which was reaffirmed at a recent meeting on a south-central Kansas farm. Jim and Cedric Blough recently hosted a meeting of the Central States Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association (CSHPOCA) on their farm near Hesston and 30 of us from three states were only too happy to attend. The Bloughs had painstakingly manicured the farm and lined up their collection of Oliver tractors along with a few aging implements that look much like new.www.hutchnews.com